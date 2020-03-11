Hy-Vee will close compliance centers in 4 midwestern states – Up News Info

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Hy-Vee supermarket chain is closing four centers that place orders online in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, all but one completely new, leaving hundreds of people out of work.

Christina Gayman, a spokeswoman for the company, said in a statement that distribution centers could not provide the "full assortment of products, custom buyers and same-day pick-up,quot; that customers wanted.

%MINIFYHTMLb78da9d3b975d28ac64860abf9e7fcca13% %MINIFYHTMLb78da9d3b975d28ac64860abf9e7fcca14%

Nearly 600 workers in Kansas City, Missouri, more than 300 in the suburb of Eagan, Minnesota, in the twin cities, and almost 370 in Urbandale, Iowa, could lose their jobs, although some could be transferred, according to company notices .

%MINIFYHTMLb78da9d3b975d28ac64860abf9e7fcca15% %MINIFYHTMLb78da9d3b975d28ac64860abf9e7fcca16%

Hy-Vee officials did not say how many people will lose their jobs in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, but when it opened last year, media reports set the number of employees at around 500, the Lincoln Journal reported. -Star.

The 136,000-square-foot downtown Kansas City and the 90,000-square-foot facility at Eagan also opened last year. The center in Urbandale opened in 2016.

Hy-Vee operates more than 260 stores in eight midwestern states.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)