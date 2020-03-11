Huawei's next flagship phone could have the same problem as the Galaxy S20: BGR

The Huawei P40 launch event will continue on March 26, although the Chinese smartphone provider will unveil the phone through an online-only presentation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new phones will likely launch in Europe in the weeks following the event, with the P40 Pro as Huawei's best answer to Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra.

A new rumor from China claims that the P40 series could be even more expensive than previous flagships, despite the phone's big software problem: The P40 won't have any pre-installed Google apps.

There were no Mobile World Congress events this year, as the coronavirus caused its sudden cancellation last month. But several smartphone makers have unveiled many new devices in the past few weeks, including several interesting challenging Galaxy S20s from Sony, LG, Oppo, and Vivo. Samsung can be considered the unexpected winner of these extraordinary circumstances, as it scheduled its Galaxy S20 event a few weeks before MWC was canceled.

But the biggest rival to the Android-based Galaxy S20 wasn't even expected at the show. We are talking about the Huawei P40, which should have been presented during a press conference in Paris, France on March 26. But the COVID-19 outbreak changed that. The revealing event will continue to occur on the same day, but Huawei will deliver its main speech online, where it will air on YouTube and other social media. And a new rumor suggests that the Huawei P40 could have the same problem as the Galaxy S20.

The worst thing about the Galaxy S20 is the high price, an unexpected change from last year's Galaxy S10 series. Starting at $ 1,000, the cheapest Galaxy S20 is more expensive than the iPhone 11. Some of China's biggest Samsung rivals have already unveiled new devices that will be much cheaper. But Huawei's P40 series, rumored to be even less expensive than its predecessor, could be as expensive as the Galaxy S20.

According to a report from China (through GizChina), the 8GB / 128GB Huawei P40 could cost € 999 in Europe, with prices amounting to € 1,249 for the 8GB / 512GB version. The Huawei P30 started at € 799 last year, so we are seeing a price increase of € 200 if this report is accurate. Also, if these are the rumored prices for normal P40 phones, the Pro will be even more expensive.

The Huawei P40 series could have better specs than its predecessor, as well as better design when it comes to the P40 Pro, but that alone might not justify a price increase. Unlike the P30 series, which shipped with Google's Android version on board, complete with all of the popular Google apps, including the Play Store, the P40 won't have them. The P30 Pro was the last Huawei flagship to ship with the normal Android version on board. Then the U.S. ban on Huawei forced the Chinese smartphone maker to replace all Google apps with alternatives, including an AppGallery store.

It goes without saying that, no matter how massive the Huawei company is, and no matter how much money is ready to invest in a mobile ecosystem devoid of Google services, Android users in Western countries may have a hard time adapting to it. new Android experience. Add a price increase to that, and an upgrade to the P40 or P40 Pro could be an even more difficult proposition for buyers in Europe.

The region is one of Huawei's most important markets outside of Asia, which is why all of these prices are listed in euros instead of dollars. Even before the ban, Huawei struggled to sell Android phones in the US. Since very few retailers had the latest Huawei flagships.

As always, this is just a rumor and should be treated accordingly. The P40's price may have leaked, but it could be false. Huawei's P40 announcement will begin airing at 2:00 PM CET (9:00 AM EST) on March 26.

