Howie Mandel arrives at the AGT set with a hazardous materials suit and a gas mask to avoid the coronavirus!

Someone has been taking the need to avoid Coronavirus to a whole new level! Howie Mandel, who is known for being a germaphobe and who also fights against OCD, was captured by the camera that was targeting the whole of America's Got Talent with a hazardous materials suit and a gas mask, for So completely covered from head to toe!

Obviously, the man is taking the COVID-19 filament warnings very seriously and is taking extreme measures to avoid it!

Obviously, most people think that this type of equipment is excessive, especially since most celebrities have only worn masks.

At the same time, even masks are not recommended for people who are not yet infected or at least show symptoms that could be associated with the coronavirus, such as dry cough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

That said, seeing Howie stroll on the set with a complete hazardous materials suit and a gas mask was quite shocking and even his adult daughter, Jackelyn Schultz, 36, made fun of him for being so afraid of the virus.

The video producer posted a photo of the talent show judge who showed it with toilet paper and a helmet.

It turns out Howie had told him that: “They ran out of masks and gloves, but they gave me a roll of toilet paper and a helmet. My dad is definitely ready, but I don't know exactly what for 🤷‍♀️. "

But Howie was not bothered by jokes and even joined with some humor of her own.

The next day, he posted a photo of someone in quarantine being taken to an ambulance and wrote in the caption: "I'm heading to work #agt."

Well, obviously I was only half kidding given his job & # 39; outfit in which he appeared on the set.



