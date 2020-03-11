How pregnancy changed the sex life of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

There is no such thing as TMI for the Bella Twins!
During this week's episode of The podcast of Fine, Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella talked about his sex life while talking with a guest Vanessa Lachey about how she keeps her relationship with her husband alive Nick Lachey.
Vanessa's answer, "sex in the shower," explained itself, but allowed Nikki to be honest about how her own sex life with her fiancé. Artem Chigvintsev It has changed since she got pregnant.
"I feel bad because Artem and I went from the honeymoon stage and then we got engaged and then I discovered that I was pregnant two weeks later. And everything changed so fast," Nikki explained. "He has to deal with crazy hormones right now and try to rebuild life, and I deal with a lot of construction … so, poor man.
The couple is so busy that they even seem to have reached "the seven-year itch," Nikki added.
However, do not worry. Nikki explained that he can still make some time for Artem.
"Our sex life goes on and on. And I don't know if it's me," Nikki said. "I must admit that last night was the first time I said: & # 39; Hey, can you massage my breasts? & # 39; And then I pushed my hand down and said: & # 39; Can you massage there too? Thank you & # 39; "
Vanessa was also able to give Nikki and her sister some tips for having sex during pregnancy, including one that a girlfriend said he "saved,quot; their marriage: coconut oil.
"She says: & # 39; I would be tired, or I would be in a bad mood, or I would have cramps & # 39;. Obviously I was pregnant, I didn't feel sexy," Vanessa explained. "But she said: & # 39; My tits always felt sexy and he loved my tits & # 39; I was like, good for you!"
Not feeling attractive was something Nikki said she could identify with, but luckily for her, Vanessa reappeared with some reassuring advice.
"I know you said you don't feel so sexy, but every man I've asked is like, & # 39; my wife or my fiance or my girlfriend has never been more beautiful and sexier than when she's pregnant & # 39;". Vanessa said. "So, I guarantee you, it's hard, whatever you're feeling, they're like, no. I mean, you have half of them, literally.
"Perhaps while Nikki's pregnancy continues, Artem could get to work on the renovation of his bathroom, something that Nikki said would probably have to happen if they wanted to participate in what keeps Vanessa and Nick's marriage alive.
As Vanessa said: "If you tell Artem, & # 39; I want to have sex with you in the shower, so we need a bigger shower & # 39 ;, I have the feeling that it will be like Extreme Home Makeover and in 48 hours you will have a new marble shower
