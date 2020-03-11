How pregnancy changed the sex life of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

There is no such thing as TMI for the Bella Twins!

During this week's episode of The podcast of Fine, Brie Bella Y Nikki Bella talked about his sex life while talking with a guest Vanessa Lachey about how she keeps her relationship with her husband alive Nick Lachey.

Vanessa's answer, "sex in the shower," explained itself, but allowed Nikki to be honest about how her own sex life with her fiancé. Artem Chigvintsev It has changed since she got pregnant.

"I feel bad because Artem and I went from the honeymoon stage and then we got engaged and then I discovered that I was pregnant two weeks later. And everything changed so fast," Nikki explained. "He has to deal with crazy hormones right now and try to rebuild life, and I deal with a lot of construction … so, poor man.