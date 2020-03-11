How much protein do we really need? – Up News Info

Many of the most modern diets at the moment have to do with protein, and food companies are paying attention.

So that makes researchers wonder: are we getting too much? How much protein do we really need? Good question.

"What we don't know is that, now that we have become a protein-rich society, there may be too much," says Sure Moores, a nutritionist at Kowalski.

%MINIFYHTML1a9828f989ef9540c275030078a4600d11% %MINIFYHTML1a9828f989ef9540c275030078a4600d12%

She says how much protein an individual needs depends on the person. The USDA recommends 0.8 grams for every two pounds of body weight. It is higher for pregnant women, older people and people who are very physically active.

Another way to measure how much protein a person should eat is by percentage of daily calories. According to USDA's MyPlate, that represents between 15 and 35 percent.

Four ounces of chicken have 28 grams of protein. There are 7 grams in an ounce of peanuts and 17 in a bowl of Greek yogurt. Protein shakes can have 30 grams in one serving.

Moores says that most people can only process about 25 grams of protein at a time. For some, protein beyond that could ultimately be an excess of calories that a person is not burning.

"Proteins are excellent to help you not lose muscle, but to gain muscle, you have to do that job," she says.

Moores also says that too much protein can cause problematic stress in the kidneys.

But, research has shown that proteins make a person more likely to fill and eat less.

"Watch it all day," she says. "Do not take 50 grams of protein for breakfast with the hope that you will take it in the afternoon because you will not."