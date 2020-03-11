How long will Putin hold on to power? The | Vladimir Putin

He is the oldest leader in Russia since the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

And if you are a Russian under 20, you have never met another leader.

Critics of Vladimir Putin fear that he is preparing to be "president for life." The 67-year-old man has backed a constitutional amendment to reset his presidential count to zero, allowing him to participate in two other elections.

The lower house of parliament passed the legislation on Tuesday. The Russians will have their say in a constitutional referendum next month.

The amendments are the latest in a choreographed process that began in January. Putin argues that staying in power after his term ends will be good for Russia.

But how convinced are his critics?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Viktor Olevich – political analyst at the Center for Current Policy

Sergei Guriev – professor of economics at the Institute for Political Studies in Paris

Daragh McDowell – Russia analyst at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft

Source: Al Jazeera News