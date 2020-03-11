Homeless in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak | USA News

%MINIFYHTML44f5f03b845b1711636f9578e47a577b11% %MINIFYHTML44f5f03b845b1711636f9578e47a577b12%

Seattle, Washington – Lovey faces a dilemma. If you find a hand sanitizer, you can use it to clean your hands or you can drip it into a can of fibers to light a bonfire and heat it overnight at your tent next to a road in Seattle, Washington.

"You get pneumonia just by living in these tents," said Lovey, 53, who preferred not to use her real name.



Temperatures often fall near freezing during winter in a city also known for frequent rains. Lovey had pneumonia a few years ago, and is now coughing up green phlegm from a sinus infection.

Almost two weeks ago, the hospital that stood above its camp was the site of the first death of the United States for the new coronavirus that has claimed almost 4,000 lives worldwide.

The Seattle area has the third largest concentration of citizens in the country like Lovey, homeless, and the city has become the center of the battle of the United States against the spread of the new coronavirus that has already caused at least 27 deaths , 22 of them in Washington state.

"It's really clear that we've been in a public health crisis," said Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle-King County Homeless Coalition.

"Honestly, the most pressing need is housing, but that was also the most important need before a pandemic," Eisinger told Al Jazeera. "The immediate need is dollars."

Nearly half of Seattle's homeless people live without shelter in tents, vehicles or on the streets. (Ian Morse / Al Jazeera)

Scientists say that homeless communities, such as the camp where Lovey lives, are some of the most at risk of transmission and contraction of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Many deal with multiple diseases, malnutrition due to food insecurity, mental health problems and violence.

"There are so many unmet needs that compete, which makes it much more difficult

that the homeless can deal with all this, "said Elise Riley, an epidemiologist at the University of California-San Francisco, who studied infectious diseases in homeless populations.

In a city with one of the highest concentrations of homeless people, it is "just a matter of time,quot; before the homeless in the city are affected, Riley told Al Jazeera.

Almost half of Seattle's homeless people live without shelter like Lovey, in tents, vehicles or on the streets. Only New York and Los Angeles have more homeless people.

"I am very distressed to hear from (Lovey). I am worried about many people," Eisinger said. "Things are cold in Seattle at the moment. It is very clear that thousands of people are left outside after the shelters are full."

Step one: Provide housing

The three west coast states, California, Oregon and Washington, have seen the most dramatic increase in homelessness as technology companies have turned the region into a bustling center of apartment skyscrapers and high salaries and rents.

"They can be doing their best, keeping their hands clean, keeping their distance from others," Riley said. "But there are so many risk factors and unmet needs. It will be extraordinarily difficult for the homeless to take the precautions others are taking."

Researchers and officials say the first step in combating any of a series of compound pressures on the lives of the homeless is to provide housing.

"The city of Seattle faces a public health emergency with national implications, which requires a national response, including financial resources to attract more of our neighbors without shelter," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told Al Jazeera in an email.

Scientists say homeless communities are some of the most exposed to the transmission and contraction of COVID-19 (Ian Morse / Al Jazeera)

Eisinger had less confidence in the city's commitment to address the needs of vulnerable people experiencing homelessness, and noted that policies that usually displace residents continue.

"The city of Seattle has the policy of forcing people in public places to move without a good reason," Eisinger said. "They are exacerbating health problems and making it difficult for people to take care of themselves and others."

"In King County and in cities across the country, concerns about specific risks for homeless populations underscore the need to address what we have always known to be the only effective and lasting solution for the homeless: Housing first, along with case management to make "people are safe and have access to the support and services they need," Seattle City Councilwoman Teresa Mosqueda told Al Jazeera.

Mosqueda asked the emergency response authorities to address the need for homeless people and volunteers to have access to sanitation sites and adequate prevention information in several languages. Eisinger said that money is urgently needed to support staff and supplies.

"Homeless service providers are the first to respond," said Eisinger.

"Just as people think of the need to ensure that firefighters, health care providers, emergency medical technicians and the police have adequate staff, the same is true for people who provide services for communities that live on the street. "

The city government plans to open three locations with another 100 beds to provide housing.

King County, where Seattle is located, continues to search for more isolation sites for people traveling or who cannot be home.

The local government also helped the Center's Emergency Services Center move their beds to a large showroom so clients could secure at least six feet between each bed, reducing the likelihood of disease spread, said Daniel Malone, director center executive.

The volunteers and the food they donated were scarce, as some residents of the city began to stay indoors to protect themselves from the outbreak. On Monday, shelter providers were running against the clock to ensure safe and clean housing.

However, there has been local rejection against the expansion of space for the homeless. When the county bought a motel in Kent, south of Seattle, its mayor feared it was a "pretext,quot; for a long-term homeless facility or a quarantine facility.

Compound Needs

The needs of the homeless are rapidly aggravated. Homeless people are aging, which can make them more susceptible to viral diseases, and drug use can weaken the immune system.

In a survey last year, an estimated 27 percent of homeless people in Seattle and King County had a chronic health problem, and almost 4,000 or about 30 percent were over 50 years old.

Last year, a report from a local medical group found that the homeless represented a "previously unrecognized,quot; population with a higher risk of problems with respiratory infections.

"In addition to finding housing in a city where there are no affordable housing, women are also trying to avoid violence, which can mean choosing overcrowded situations to avoid sleeping alone on the street," Riley said.

Scientists believe that the new coronavirus is less harmful to younger people, but conditions such as stress and malnutrition can exacerbate vulnerability. In the state of Washington, the number of school-age children living on the street has increased considerably in the last decade, reaching approximately 40,000 students. A fifth is in Seattle and King County.

Part of the Seattle skyline and waterfront is shown in this aerial photo in Seattle, Washington (File: Lindsey Wasson / Reuters)

Eisinger has been in urgent meetings to organize homes 24 hours a day to help thousands of street residents comply with federal recommendations for disease prevention.

"I am sure that Seattle has a strong and experienced health department," Eisinger said, "but what I am not sure is that everyone understands what needs to be done to address the needs of the homeless."

Companies in the area have closed their offices, and some universities have told students to go home. But for many low-paid jobs, paid sick leave or work from home is not an option. Business is not the same as always, and some workers have had to decide between staying safe and paying rent.

In addition to housing people who are currently experiencing homelessness, we must also remember the importance of keeping people currently housed where they are through things like rental assistance and programs that facilitate rapid relocation. Elise Riley, epidemiologist at the University of California-San Francisco.

Similar conditions, less paychecks and unpaid rent led many to become homeless in the first place.

"In addition to housing people who are currently living homeless," said Riley, the epidemiologist, "we must also remember the importance of keeping people currently staying where they are through things like rental assistance and programs that facilitate relocation. quick. "

Lovey, who sleeps in a tent located between a road and a hospital, said he doesn't know where to go for medical help. To complete your list of needs were the trash bags and access to the bathroom.

"We have to be aware of supporting people who have no shelter," Eisinger said. "External people need information, resources and need to be evaluated themselves."