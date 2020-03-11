HIV patient appears to be fully cured after stem cell treatment – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLd8595dd1dff0781f2ee087be260174e511% %MINIFYHTMLd8595dd1dff0781f2ee087be260174e512%

A stem cell transplant has freed a man from HIV, making him the second person to be declared cured of the virus.

The transplant used stem cells that contained a unique mutation that works against HIV.

Doctors are optimistic but warn that this treatment is not a magic bullet for all HIV patients.

A 40-year-old HIV patient was declared cured after promising treatment left him without active virus. The man, Adam Castillejo, was the subject of an extensive investigation in early 2019 after doctors were unable to find HIV in his body for an 18-month period after being previously diagnosed in 2003.

Castillejo, known by the nickname "London patient,quot;, lived with the disease for many years, taking medications to control it since 2012. That same year he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, and then underwent a bone marrow transplant. That operation may have cured him of HIV and seems to have made him the second person to cure himself of the disease that causes AIDS.

How Science alert The bone marrow transplant doctors carried out in Castillejo reportedly used cells from a donor with a very special genetic peculiarity. The cells are believed to work against HIV in the body, but there was no guarantee that the transplant would provide any concrete benefit beyond cancer treatment.

However, it appears that the decision to treat Castillejo with the single stem cells worked in more ways than one, and last year doctors announced that they would not be able to find the virus in his body after 18 months. At the time, they were hesitant to declare that the London patient was cured, but after a new round of tests yielded the same results, they are more confident that the active form of the virus has been defeated.

"This is a unique position to be in, a unique and very humble position," said Castillejo. the new york times. "I want to be an ambassador of hope."

While this sounds like incredible news, and for Castillejo, it certainly is, treatment is not an option for everyone. With cancer limiting his options, doctors used stem cell transplantation as a last resort to keep him alive. It is a serious operation and it was only carried out because Castillejo's condition was very serious.

Castillejo and the other HIV patient who had similar results, known as the "Berlin patient," can be very lucky. Doctors point out that there are other people who had the same transplant but did not improve as quickly as the others. Obviously, there are many factors at play here, and as exciting as it is to see a second person cured of this terrible disease, there is much more work to be done before we can say that HIV has really been beaten.

