His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

WHO. declare a pandemic
The World Health Organization declared the spread of the new coronavirus a pandemic, citing the need for global cooperation and drawing attention to "the alarming levels of inaction,quot; by some world leaders.
In Europe, Britain moved to give billions to virus relief efforts without taking radical steps to reduce crowds, while Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that ultimately two-thirds of Germans could become infected. Merkel's stark prediction was in stark contrast to the reactions of other political leaders like President Trump, who have mostly downplayed the threat.
Although the W.H.O. While praising the draconian measures taken by China, which appear to have led to a dramatic reduction in new cases in the center of the outbreak, it is unclear what will happen when those controls are lifted. And in Italy, perhaps the West's best case study on those methods, it's too early to know what's working. (Some Italians prefer to take risks).
Here are the latest updates on the virus and a map of where it has spread.
Worldwide:
-
India banned most foreign travelers until April 15, and Guatemala banned Europeans from entering the country.
-
Italy's confirmed cases reached 12,462, an increase of 2,076 from Tuesday. France and Spain each have more than 1,000 confirmed cases, and Belgium and Ireland reported their first deaths.
-
At least 1,032 people in the United States have tested positive for the virus, and at least 31 have died. Governor Jay Inslee of Washington banned gatherings of 250 or more people in the Seattle area.
-
Britain's health minister confirmed he tested positive two days after attending a reception at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence.
Markets: Despite Britain's relief efforts, European indices fell; so did stocks in Asia and on Wall Street. As for the big picture, should the United States be talking about government bailouts? Our DealBook writer Andrew Ross Sorkin argues that it's smart to get ahead of the curve.
Inside Greece's "black site,quot; for migrants
The Greek government is using a secret out-of-court center to detain migrants before sending them to Turkey without due process.
In interviews with Times reporters, several migrants said they had been captured, beaten, and expelled from the country without the opportunity to seek asylum or speak to a lawyer. Experts say the hard-line approach violates international law.
Turkish authorities also said that at least three immigrants trying to enter Greece were shot dead in the past two weeks.
Context: There are already tens of thousands of impoverished migrants living in Greece. If more come in, the government fears being responsible for them for years, further stirring up the country's social tensions and draining its battered economy.
Behind the rupture between Russia and Saudi Arabia
Russia and Saudi Arabia He had a marriage of convenience based on high oil prices, but it's all over now.
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia had previously teamed up to extend their geopolitical influence. Only six months ago, the Saudi energy minister said the union was "until death do us part."
Behind the scenes of the breakup, which led to a sharp drop in world oil prices this week, was a clear victory for Igor Sechin, a close ally of Putin and the head of Russia's largest oil company, Rosneft. It was also a blow to nationalist-minded Russian economists who tried to punish the United States and its oil shale producers, regardless of the cost to Russia.
Who wins? With hundreds of billions of dollars salty in rainy day funds, Russia is well positioned to resist falling oil prices. However, the Kremlin has been shaken by the speed and aggressiveness with which Saudi Arabia has responded.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
"I think people don't want to see or know,quot;
Seventy-five years ago, US fire bombs in Tokyo killed about 100,000 people, more than some estimates of the number killed on the day of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing. However, it has been largely forgotten.
Katsumoto Saotome, above, who barely survived, He has spent much of his life fighting to preserve this history. "I have nothing to describe the memory of that night," he said. "It's hard to talk about it, even now."
This is what is happening most.
U.S. presidential race UU .: Former Vice President Joe Biden became the clear favorite for the Democratic nomination on Tuesday after beating Senator Bernie Sanders in the primaries in four states, including Michigan. Both candidates canceled the events of the primary night for fear of coronaviruses.
Pakistan: The Air Force is investigating the death of a Pakistani pilot after his F-16 fighter jet crashed in Islamabad on Wednesday during training for a military parade, authorities said.
Harvey Weinstein: The disgraced former producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison after his conviction for serious sex crimes, a major milestone in the #MeToo movement.
Snapshot: Above, a skull suspended in amber, from the The smallest dinosaur ever discovered. Not even the size of a finger tip, the 99 million-year-old fossil was found in a Myanmar mine and raises questions about how birds evolved.
What we are reading: This "How do I,quot; column of "The Cut,quot;. "Is our colleague Parul Sehgal chasing me since he can apparently read a book at once?" writes Taffy Brodesser-Akner, writer for The Times magazine.
Now, a break from the news
Smarter life: Do you want to be on top of your to-do list? Try our seven day productivity challenge.
And now for the backstory in …
Flattening the curve
An infographic showing two possible outcomes of the coronavirus pandemic, one severe and one less, has quickly become a defining image of the crisis.
"This graphic is changing minds, and by changing minds, it is saving lives." Carl Bergstrom tweeted, Professor of biology at the University of Washington.
the The first version of the graph was created in late February by visual data journalist Rosamund Pearce of The Economist, based on a document by C.D.C. document titled "Community Mitigation Guidelines to Prevent Pandemic Influenza,quot;.
It shows two curves for the epidemic over time: a steep peak, if no protective measures are taken, and a flatter slope if people wash their hands, limit travel, and practice "social distancing,quot; techniques.
A few days after viewing The Economist infographic, Dr. Harris added a crucial component: a dotted line indicating the ability of the healthcare system to care for people with the virus. He posted it on Twitter and LinkedIn, where it quickly took off.
"Now I know what it means to be viral," said Dr. Harris to our colleague Siobhan Roberts.
Paving the curve with mitigation "reduces the number of cases that are active at any given time, which in turn gives doctors, hospitals, police, schools, and vaccine manufacturers time to prepare and respond, without feeling overwhelmed," said.
Dr. Harris added: “Some commenters have argued for the outbreak to end quickly. That is a recipe for panic, unnecessary suffering, and death. Slowing down and spreading the wave of cases will save lives. Paving the curve keeps society going. "
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Adam Pasick, on the Briefings team, wrote the Background Story today. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about testing for the coronavirus in the US. UU.
• Here is our Mini Crossword and a clue: available to hang out (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The Climate department welcomes Catrin Einhorn, a journalist with experience in film, audio, and visual storytelling who will cover wildlife and extinction.
%MINIFYHTMLcb88f63c45109ddef44b5986ae5796c317%