His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the new coronavirus a pandemic, citing the need for global cooperation and drawing attention to "the alarming levels of inaction,quot; by some world leaders.

In Europe, Britain moved to give billions to virus relief efforts without taking radical steps to reduce crowds, while Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that ultimately two-thirds of Germans could become infected. Merkel's stark prediction was in stark contrast to the reactions of other political leaders like President Trump, who have mostly downplayed the threat.

Although the W.H.O. While praising the draconian measures taken by China, which appear to have led to a dramatic reduction in new cases in the center of the outbreak, it is unclear what will happen when those controls are lifted. And in Italy, perhaps the West's best case study on those methods, it's too early to know what's working. (Some Italians prefer to take risks).

Here are the latest updates on the virus and a map of where it has spread.

Worldwide:

India banned most foreign travelers until April 15, and Guatemala banned Europeans from entering the country.

Italy's confirmed cases reached 12,462, an increase of 2,076 from Tuesday. France and Spain each have more than 1,000 confirmed cases, and Belgium and Ireland reported their first deaths.

At least 1,032 people in the United States have tested positive for the virus, and at least 31 have died. Governor Jay Inslee of Washington banned gatherings of 250 or more people in the Seattle area.

Britain's health minister confirmed he tested positive two days after attending a reception at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence.

Markets: Despite Britain's relief efforts, European indices fell; so did stocks in Asia and on Wall Street. As for the big picture, should the United States be talking about government bailouts? Our DealBook writer Andrew Ross Sorkin argues that it's smart to get ahead of the curve.