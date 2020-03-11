Here's why absentee voting increases in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Absentee voting has increased in the state of Michigan.

“I have never come here and I had to park down there. Then, I was amazed. I'm glad people leave, I hope it continues, "said Debra Jones, an absent voter.

According to the Secretary of State, there is a 96 percent increase for voters who place their ballots before election day.

"You know, I think that because of the current situation in this country, people need to go out and vote and are determined to do it this time," said Sylvester Berry Jr., an absent voter.

Proposition 3, Absence without reason, is the cause of growth.

"We have already returned 700,000 absentee ballots, so 700,000 people have already sent their absentee ballots and the actual number of people who requested them is less than one million," said Jake Rollow, spokesman for the Michigan State Department .

The state department told CW50 that this election is an unprecedented presidential primary for absent voters in Michigan and that employees across the state may need a little more time to count all ballots.

“It will be a little longer. I like to say that we will have a 100 percent results report by 11 o'clock. That has always been my goal since I was secretary. We could be pushing a little, but I think we will be good for this election, "said Janice Winfrey, secretary of the city of Detroit.

This is the first presidential primary since Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved proposal three in 2018, expanding access to the ballot for voters seeking to skip the line on election day.

"We are currently at a 30 percent increase since the last presidential elementary when it comes to receiving absentee ballots. We expect to count around 30, 35, maybe even 40,000 absentee ballots on election day, so yes, he is quite busy, "said Winfrey.

