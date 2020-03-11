Harvey Weinstein surprisingly argued that Jennifer Aniston "should be killed,quot; in an email according to leaked court documents – Report!

%MINIFYHTML524d9e05f3f032a73e073cbeb313e99e11% %MINIFYHTML524d9e05f3f032a73e073cbeb313e99e12%

As if all the accusations against him were not powerful enough, this news may be even more disturbing than others with which Harvey Weinstein has been associated. According to some alleged new court documents that have leaked to the public, the dishonored Hollywood director had a terrifying reaction to speculation that he also "sexually assaulted,quot; nothing less than Jennifer Aniston!

The news is quite worrying, but it has not yet been demonstrated at this time and the responses of the people directly involved seem to suggest that, at least, sexual assault never occurred.

Documents shared by Variety reveal that Harvey sent a threatening email about the Friends actress who says: "Jen Aniston should be killed."

As mentioned earlier, his scary and vindictive message was apparently a response to a rumor that was almost published but was never confirmed.

After all, Jennifer Aniston has never accused the film producer of sexual assault.

Reportedly, however, the Weinstein representative received a message from a journalist in October 2017 that warned them: "The National Enquirer intends to publish a story informing that Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein."

In the end, for unknown reasons, the alleged report did not end up being published.

However, now Jen's representative, Stephen Huvane, denies the accusations and tells Variety in an email that "the National Enquirer's claims are false." Jennifer has never been harassed or assaulted by Harvey. "

And that was not the end! The representative also released another statement through The New York Times, saying that ‘He (Harvey) never got close enough to touch her (Jennifer). She has never been alone with him. We have no idea about that email, since they didn't send it to us, nor do we have a comment to make about it. "



