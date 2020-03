Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in a historic case of #MeToo.

He faced a minimum of five years and a maximum of 29 years in prison for raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and performing oral sex by force in a television and film production assistant in 2006. A second criminal case is pending. in California.

