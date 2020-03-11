Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey weinstein He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday after his conviction for rape and sexual assault. He received 20 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for first-degree criminal sexual acts and three years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for third-degree rape. He was ordered to serve these consecutively.

Weinstein arrived at the Manhattan Supreme Court in a blue suit. His accusers, including the six women who testified against him, were also there and sat in the front row. They were greeted with applause upon arrival.

Before the sentence was announced, the prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon grateful Judge James Burke, the media and the accusers and asked that Weinstein be sentenced "to the maximum or near the maximum." Jessica Mann Y Mimi haley He also addressed the court. Haley, a former Catwalk Project Production assistant who claimed that Weinstein assaulted her in 2006, said she had been marked "deeply, mentally and emotionally." Mann, who accused Weinstein of rape, also described the impact.

"I am forced to carry that experience until I die," said the actress, describing it as a "recurring nightmare."

Donna RotunnoWeinstein's lawyer also spoke and asked that Weinstein be given the minimum penalty. Weinstein also addressed the court. He said he "prayed for all of you through this crisis." In addition, he said that "men are confused about these issues,quot; and that he is "worried about this country."

On February 24, a jury found the convicted tycoon guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree for attacks against Mann and Haley was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.

Weinstein has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by more than 80 women, which helped provoke the #MeToo movement in 2017. Since then, he has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.