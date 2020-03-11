Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey weinstein He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday after his conviction for rape and sexual assault. He received 20 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for first-degree criminal sexual acts and three years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for third-degree rape. He was ordered to serve these consecutively.
Weinstein arrived at the Manhattan Supreme Court in a blue suit. His accusers, including the six women who testified against him, were also there and sat in the front row. They were greeted with applause upon arrival.
Before the sentence was announced, the prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon grateful Judge James Burke, the media and the accusers and asked that Weinstein be sentenced "to the maximum or near the maximum." Jessica Mann Y Mimi haley He also addressed the court. Haley, a former Catwalk Project Production assistant who claimed that Weinstein assaulted her in 2006, said she had been marked "deeply, mentally and emotionally." Mann, who accused Weinstein of rape, also described the impact.
"I am forced to carry that experience until I die," said the actress, describing it as a "recurring nightmare."
Donna RotunnoWeinstein's lawyer also spoke and asked that Weinstein be given the minimum penalty. Weinstein also addressed the court. He said he "prayed for all of you through this crisis." In addition, he said that "men are confused about these issues,quot; and that he is "worried about this country."
On February 24, a jury found the convicted tycoon guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree for attacks against Mann and Haley was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree.
Weinstein has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by more than 80 women, which helped provoke the #MeToo movement in 2017. Since then, he has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.
After the verdict last month, Weinstein was handcuffed and taken from the courtroom. At that time, a request from his lawyer was rejected for Weinstein to remain in his current bail package.
According to CNN, Weinstein's defense lawyers were "requesting a five-year prison sentence, the minimum for his first-degree conviction for criminal sexual acts,quot; due to his "personal charitable donation, old age, medical problems and lack of criminal records. ".
"Given his age and specific medical risk factors, any additional term of imprisonment above the mandatory minimum, although the serious reality is that Mr. Weinstein cannot even survive that term, is likely to constitute a de facto life sentence,quot; , says the Weinstein defense lawyers letter continued.
More recently, the 67-year-old former producer underwent cardiac surgery and was transferred from a New York hospital to the city's Rikers Island prison complex before today's sentencing. ME! The news confirmed that Weinstein had an implanted stent to relieve a blockage.
According to the Weinstein representative, according to Reuters, he had suffered pre-existing conditions before his trial, diabetes and high blood pressure, and was also photographed attending the hearings with a walker.
The legal battle against Weinstein began in May 2018 when he was arrested and charged in New York City and then charged by a grand jury. In June 2018, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to three of the charges and pleaded not guilty to additional charges the following month.
In addition, Weinstein also faces four counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles, California, where he is accused of raping an unidentified woman in his hotel room and allegedly sexually assaulting a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite at night next.
According to the county district attorney Jackie laceyAccording to a press release, Weinstein was charged with a felony for each alleged forced rape, forced oral intercourse, sexual penetration by the use of force and sexual assault by restriction. Incidents of rape and sexual assault allegedly took place in February 2013.
"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Lacey said in the statement. "I want to congratulate the victims who came forward and bravely told what happened to them. I hope that all victims of sexual violence will find strength and healing as they go."
One of the women is a former model and actress who reported Weinstein's alleged assault on Los Angeles Times in 2017. According to THE T, Professor of loyal law and former federal prosecutor, Laurie LevensonHe said it could be possible that Los Angeles County charges "are negotiated and an agreement is reached without a trial." However, according to experts who spoke with THE T, the conviction in New York at the same time "will make it easier for prosecutors to prove their case in Los Angeles."
However, a lawyer and expert in sexual assault cases based in New York Paul DerOhannesian He said it could be difficult for the Los Angeles producer's defense team to present a case while he is behind bars.
"It's harder when you're jailed to defend yourself," DerOhannesian said. THE T, "and even more challenging when you're sentenced to cross country, sitting in a New York state prison."
At the time of the Weinstein verdict in February, the president and CEO of the TIME & # 39; S UP Foundation said in a statement: Tina Tchen"This trial, and the decision of the jury today, marks a new era of justice, not only for the Silence Breakers, who expressed themselves with great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse and aggression at work. we owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dunning Dawn, Tarale WulffY Lauren Young and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve when they faced this man in court. We continue to believe all of them, and we continue to be in solidarity with them. "
