Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

On Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein was officially sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape last month.

According to The Hollywood reporterHis conviction for the first degree of criminal sexual act gave him a total of 20 years and 5 years of supervised freedom. For his conviction for third degree rape, he was given three years in prison.

Before delivering his sentence, Judge James Burke said Weinstein will formally register as a sex offender.

Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein's lawyers spoke during a press conference after the sentence and said: "That number was unpleasant. There are murderers who will leave the court faster than Harvey Weinstein. That number spoke to the pressure of the movements in the public, that number did not speak to the evidence that came out in the trial. That number did not speak of the testimony we heard. That number did not speak to the evidence, nor did it speak to justice. "

Before the sentence, Rotunno tried to convince the judge to give Weinstein a shorter sentence when he mentioned his "long list of diseases."

In a letter she said: "Mr. Weinstein has a multitude of medical problems, there are lists of things that are physically wrong with him and are serious. Mr. Weinstein has a history of heart disease in his family. This is a situation in the that the loss of freedom … will affect your ability to get the kind of medical care you will need for the list of problems you are dealing with. "

Like us previously reported, before his sentence, Weinstein was transferred to Rikers Island in New York after a successful cardiac surgery. He had spent 10 days in the hospital after experiencing high blood pressure and heart palpitations last month.

His team said they plan to appeal the jury's decision to convict him for two of the five charges he faced. At the moment, it is unclear when he will be prosecuted for the four charges he faces in Los Angeles County.

