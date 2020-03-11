Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

After a jury found him guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree, the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein officially received his sentence. On Wednesday morning, Judge James Burke issued a severe sentence of 23 years in prison for Weinstein's crimes.

Weinstein faced a maximum sentence of 29 years: 25 for the criminal sexual act and four years for the rape.

23 years for Harvey Weinstein. @ mega2e and I witnessed it for ourselves. Weinstein was handcuffed to his wheelchair and then walked away. The women who testified sobbed later. Irwin Reiter, his 30-year-old accountant who secretly helped us tell the story, sat right behind. – jodikantor (@jodikantor) March 11, 2020

According to Page sixLast month, a jury convicted the third-degree defendant for his 2013 attack on the hairdresser and aspiring actress Jessica Mann. Weinstein was convicted of rape in third grade for a 2006 incident in which he forcibly conducted oral sex with former Catwalk Project production assistant Miriam "Mimi,quot; Haleyi.

Weinstein's six accusers were in Manhattan's supreme room on the 15th floor for sentencing, including the former The sopranos actress Annabella Scirorra and White men can't jump The actress Rosie Pérez. Supporters lined up in the halls of the court and applauded the group of women as they made their way to the courtroom.

Weinstein, who was in a wheelchair and wearing a navy suit, spoke at his sentencing hearing, even though he chose not to testify at his trial.

"First of all, to all the women who testified that they may have told you the truth … I have a lot of regret for all of you," Weinstein said.

He also referred to the #MeToo movement, saying: “We are going through this crisis right now in this country. The movement basically started with me … there are now thousands of men being accused. "

CNN: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by Judge James Burke. For first-degree criminal sexual act: 20 years in prison For violation in third grade: 3 years in prison The sentences will run consecutively. – Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 11, 2020

The former Hollywood boss added that he had a "wonderful time,quot; with his accusers and said he was "totally confused,quot; by the situation. He also said that "men are confused,quot; and that he is "worried."

He also tried to minimize the powerful role he played in Hollywood by calling his Miramax film studio a "small business,quot; at the height of his fame. He said it was not about power, but about "making great movies."

Harvey Weinstein said that if he could do it again, he would concentrate more on his children and his family instead of worrying about movies.

Before Weinstein received his 23-year sentence, both Mann and Haleyi gave statements of impact to the victims and emotionally explained how Weinstein's crimes negatively affected their lives.

Before the sentence, Weinstein's lawyers argued a minimum sentence of five years because they claim that more than that is a "de facto lifetime sentence." Weinstein's lawyers have said they will appeal the sentence.



