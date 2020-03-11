Harvey Weinstein says he is "totally confused,quot; in the middle of a long prison sentence

Miriam "Mimi,quot; Haleyi, one of the main prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case, told the court and jury that she was "marked,quot; forever by what Harvey did to her.

Haleyi said in court that Harvey would attack "over and over,quot; against women if he had not been convicted and sentenced. In her victim impact statement, Mimi accused Harvey of attacking her with physical force "regardless of anything," she said, including her protests and rejections.

The ex-Catwalk Project The assistant claimed that Harvey's actions towards her scared her to the bottom. Harvey's behavior will leave a permanent scar on his psyche, emotionally and mentally, Mimi explained.

Continuing her statement before Judge James Burke, Mimi claimed that Harvey stripped her of her dignity as a human being, the result of which destroyed her personal life and professional career for years to come. She also claimed that Harvey's actions led her to mistrust people and also to believe that she had no self-confidence.

She went on to say that she was embarrassed and hurt by the fact that someone she trusted and loved abused her. When the stories against Harvey began to emerge, however, she realized that she was not alone. He added that "the pattern is obvious."

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TSRUpdatez: On Wednesday, #HarveyWeinstein was officially sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape last month. _____________________________________ According to the @hollywoodreporter, his sentence for the first degree charge of criminal sexual act gave him a total of 20 years and 5 years of supervised release. For his conviction for third degree rape, he was given three years in prison. Before delivering his sentence, Judge James Burke said Weinstein will formally register as a sex offender. _____________________________________ #DonnaRotunno, one of Weinstein's attorneys spoke during a press conference after the sentencing and said: "That number was disgusting. There are murderers who will come out of court faster than Harvey Weinstein. That number spoke of pressure from the moves in the audience, not that number; read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: @gettyimages) A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in March 11, 2020 at 8:07 a.m. PDT

Finishing her statement, Mimi stated that she was happy and relieved to see that Harvey was no longer in the position she once was, and that women would be safer for that. As previously reported, Harvey was slapped with 23 years in prison earlier this week.

Suzy Kerr earlier today reported that Harvey's accusers were on the 15th floor of the Manhattan Supreme Court chamber for sentencing, in addition to witness Rosie Perez of White men can't jump, Annabella Sciorra, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

When the women left the courthouse onto the street, supporters lined up and cheered them on. Weinstein, in his statement, stated that he had "great remorse,quot; for all of them.

He also stated that it was never about "power,quot;, but "making great movies,quot;. The previously iconic producer went on to say that prosecutors greatly exaggerated how powerful Miramax was in his day, adding that he and other men in the country were "confused,quot; by the "#MeToo,quot; movement.



