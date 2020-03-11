Harvey Weinstein allegedly said that Jennifer Aniston & # 39; should be killed! & # 39;

The unfortunate Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein said he wanted Jennifer Aniston killed.

"Jen Aniston should be killed," Weinstein wrote in an email on October 31, 2017, in response to a reporter seeking comment on a false accusation that Weinstein had handled Aniston by variety.

The media reports that the National Enquirer contacted the then Weinstein representative, Sallie Hofmeister, a crisis management expert who had hired shortly after reports of sexual harassment and assault broke out that same month.

The journalist wrote: "The National Enquirer intends to publish a story informing that Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein."

But Aniston also denies that the assault took place.

“The claims of National Enquirer are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey, ”Aniston representative Stephen Huvane told Variety.

Weinstein was convicted of a charge of criminal sexual act for performing oral sex on a woman by force in 2006 and for a charge of rape in the third degree for a 2013 attack on another woman. On Wednesday he must return to court to receive his sentence, where he could receive between five and 25 years for his crimes.

Weinstein was acquitted of charges of predatory sexual assault that carry a possible life sentence.

The dishonored Hollywood executive, however, maintains his innocence.