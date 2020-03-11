Hannah Brown supports Hannah Ann Sluss after the separation of the single

Hannah brown is showing his support to Hannah Ann Sluss.
High school Star went to Twitter on Monday after watching the dramatic season finale of The Bachelor.
"Hannah is a great name and tide. #TheBachelor," he tweeted.
As fans know, Brown sang "roll tide,quot; throughout his season. The phrase is Crimson Tide's war cry of the University of Alabama. Interestingly, the fellow Sluss contestant, Madison Prewett, is a big fan of the rivals of the school at the University of Auburn and his father is basketball coach of Auburn.
This was not the only movement in social networks to get attention. Brown also liked an E! Instagram news post that was shared again by a fan account. The publication featured a photo of Sluss and Peter Weber to the Bachelor: After the final rose and one of his appointments
"If you want to be with a woman, you must become a real man," he said.
While Chris Harrison He says that almost every end of the season will be the most dramatic so far, this ending was undoubtedly one for the books.
For those who missed it, this is what happened: Prewett left the program, but Weber decided to continue his relationship with Sluss. He ended up proposing the Tennessee model; however, they finished after he admitted that he could not give him his whole heart.
During the breakup, Sluss criticized Weber for taking away his first commitment. She also faced him during After the final rose, telling him that he "minimized,quot; her feelings for Prewett and that she felt "surprised,quot; by him.
"Peter, I mean, we've been through a lot of things together, and I really should have gotten the first red flag you gave me, which is when you wanted to contact Hannah Brown to find the closure with her," she said as she gave the last word. "So, in hindsight, our engagement involved three women: me, you're still in love with Madison and you proposed to me and you need a close with Hannah Brown. Those are three women involved in our engagement that completely surprised me. One tip: yes you want to be with a woman, you must become a real man. "
After the breakup, Harrison shared the news with Prewett, and she ended up surprising Weber with a visit. Prewett also appeared in After the final rose, where Weber confirmed his love for her. However, Weber's mother, Barbra WeberHe didn't seem happy with the meeting. She claimed that Prewett previously kept her family waiting for three hours in Australia and told her she didn't love and would not accept a Weber proposal. In the end, he said his son would have to "not succeed."
Fans met Weber for the first time in Brown's season High school. Brown made a quick appearance at the beginning of his season, during which he admitted that he questioned his decision to send Weber home. The pilot then asked her what she would say if he invited her to join the other women in The Bachelor Mansion. Finally, she did not.
"I can't help how my heart feels," he said at the time. "I look at her, and I don't want to stop looking at her. And I just want to kiss her and … like I had all this. And it wasn't like that, and I know I didn't. And I just feel like a jerk because I have a group amazing girls here who hope to meet someone who is really ready to have this job for them too, and I don't know. "
While the Weber season ends, fans won't have to wait too long to see another member of Bachelor Nation hand out the roses. Clare Crawleythe season of High school It starts on May 18.