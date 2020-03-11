Hannah Ann Sluss reveals what happened with Peter Weber and Hannah Brown

Hannah Ann Sluss tea is spilling on how Peter Weber I really felt about Hannah brown.

The Bachelor contestant spoke on the subject during Monday's episode of the Happy single hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay Y Becca Kufrin.

%MINIFYHTML6c97ca154a0665c152678c299b04423c11% %MINIFYHTML6c97ca154a0665c152678c299b04423c12%

According to the podcast, Sluss and Weber got engaged in late November, and he told her he needed to talk to her. The former bachelorette party in January.

"He told me that I needed to talk to Hannah Brown because I needed a closure and was trying to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that," Sluss said. "I'm like, & # 39; we are committed & # 39;".

Sluss also reminded the podcast hosts that he was not in the group date when Brown returned and had a sincere conversation with Weber.

"I had not seen that episode of all of them welcoming, comfortable on a sofa, he crying and she possibly returning home. I had no idea, like no other!" she said. "And then, when he mentioned that, I said: & # 39; Wait, what? I know she came back in the season, but can you explain more? & # 39; and that was when that episode came out."