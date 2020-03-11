Hannah Ann Sluss reveals what happened with Peter Weber and Hannah Brown

Hannah Ann Sluss tea is spilling on how Peter Weber I really felt about Hannah brown.
The Bachelor contestant spoke on the subject during Monday's episode of the Happy single hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay Y Becca Kufrin.
According to the podcast, Sluss and Weber got engaged in late November, and he told her he needed to talk to her. The former bachelorette party in January.
"He told me that I needed to talk to Hannah Brown because I needed a closure and was trying to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that," Sluss said. "I'm like, & # 39; we are committed & # 39;".
Sluss also reminded the podcast hosts that he was not in the group date when Brown returned and had a sincere conversation with Weber.
"I had not seen that episode of all of them welcoming, comfortable on a sofa, he crying and she possibly returning home. I had no idea, like no other!" she said. "And then, when he mentioned that, I said: & # 39; Wait, what? I know she came back in the season, but can you explain more? & # 39; and that was when that episode came out."
The Tennessee model said that she then asked why Weber told him she should "feel comfortable with this."
"This is something I feel, & # 39; it doesn't seem like you're ready for any kind of commitment, much less a commitment & # 39;" he recalled. "That was the first red flag, and I was questioning myself because I was trying to convince myself that that was something I needed, and I'm like, & # 39; I just don't feel resolved with that & # 39;".
Sluss said she and Weber separated a week later. When Kufrin asked if "Hannah Brown was a code for & # 39; let me perhaps have conversations with other women, a.k.a Madison (Prewett), & # 39; "Sluss said he wasn't sure.
"Probably. I don't know. That was very close to our breakup. Then, that happened, you know, and then there was everything: & # 39; Oh, the season started, and I have unsolved problems. & # 39; I wonder : "What unresolved problems? I mean, I'm by your side; I gave you my word to be by your side. "His unresolved problems were having to watch the program. Once again, he minimized it completely. Completely. When I introduced myself to the breakup, that was the first time I heard him say: & # 39; I can't give you my full heart message. & # 39; "
In fact, Sluss said they had spoken that morning and said "we weren't going to break up,quot; and "we were going to work on this." She said she had also asked for a "notice,quot; about how she felt.
The cameras captured the separation of Sluss and Weber, which allegedly took place at the end of that month. Sluss then confronted him about the break in After the final rose, telling him that she felt "surprised,quot; by him.
It seems that Brown also saw the end. On Monday, she tweeted: "Hannah is a great name and tide." He also liked a social media post that included Sluss' quote: "If you want to be with a woman, you must become a real man."
Weber and Prewett professed their mutual love during the final. Although his mother Barbra WeberHe didn't seem very happy with the meeting.
So where are Weber and Prewett?
"I know how we both feel about each other, and I think taking one step at a time, one day at a time is possibly the smartest way to do it," he said during After the final rose. "I know I have, as I said, a lot of healing to do, and I know she does too. But, again, what I feel for you, that has never changed, and I have never lost it. Whatever that means, what Whether it becomes, do we have a million and one obstacle, yes? Is it all uphill? Probably. But … "
