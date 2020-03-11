Halle Berry is called fake for saying this to women: the Oscar winner fiercely faces criticism

Halle Berry turned to social networks to share another inspiring post with her millions of followers and ended up causing a fascinating debate. the Catwoman Star chose to focus on the true definition of the word beauty.

Halle, who was celebrating International Women's Day, told women that they don't need to be beautiful, but smart, angry, funny and talented.

the Monster ball The actress captioned the post: “The female experience is complex, and the women on my #UltimateWarrior playlist with @applemusic speak crowds about that experience in their OWN terms. This # IWD2020, review the stories to take a look at these amazing female artists and click on the #LinkInBio to listen and let that warrior out. Happy International Women's Day !! "

Many rushed to call Halle fake for her message because she is a former beauty queen who is impressive, and her appearance played an important role in her impressive career.

One person declared: “A woman does not have to be pretty. It is not what is in your chest but what is in your chest. "

Another commenter said: “People who have been called beautiful all their lives know how superficial and empty those words become. Of course. We are more than our shells. And what is inside will eventually become your essence, your aura. We need to teach our daughters not to compete and love themselves for bigger things. ”

This person shared: “You're right! There are many positive attributes to have besides being attractive to others. However, it is still nice to be on top like you, a natural beauty. I understand, beauty can't stop there. It must be inner with beauty in your strength, wisdom, spirituality, etc. "

Halle responded quickly: “exactly why I can say this. Physical beauty is overrated! Do you feel Me. ♥ ️🙏🏽 "

She continued by saying: "What I mean is that you have strived to be more than that! ♥ ️🙏🏽"

This critic said: "What's wrong with being beautiful? In addition, Halle Berry is someone who makes a living from being beautiful, so this meme is well intentioned but somewhat false from a glamorous movie star."

Halle was not restrained and received this response: “It was nothing false! "Beauty,quot; only takes you so far in life. I have worked hard to be more than that. The goal of the message is to allow us to strive to celebrate and cultivate who we are. I do not pretend to own the truth; This is just my humble opinion. Blessings to you and Happy Women's Day. ♥ ️🙏🏽 "

This is a debate that can continue for a while.



