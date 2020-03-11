%MINIFYHTML79fb453b0896e830a7c74961cac71ba211% %MINIFYHTML79fb453b0896e830a7c74961cac71ba212%

Gwen Stefani heading for a collapse? This is the subject in an article in the upcoming March 16, 2020 issue of Star magazine. According to the report, Gwen Stefani has a lot on her plate and is struggling to keep it all together. With her concerts through her Las Vegas residence and being the mother of three, she is always on the go and it all gets too much, according to the Star source. The source stated that the stress of her hectic lifestyle is happening. bill. Gwen worried fans after canceling several of her Las Vegas shows due to illness and many have worried about her well-being. The Star report doesn't offer much comfort to Gwen fans that things are fine.

The source said Gwen is pushed in too many different directions and has relied on Blake Shelton for his support. The couple has been dating since 2015 and continues to strengthen each day. There are many rumors that the two will soon be walking down the hall and some even think they may have secretly married in Las Vegas, where they are spending a lot of time due to Gwen's residence.

%MINIFYHTML79fb453b0896e830a7c74961cac71ba213% %MINIFYHTML79fb453b0896e830a7c74961cac71ba214%

Star magazine reported the following.

%MINIFYHTML79fb453b0896e830a7c74961cac71ba215% %MINIFYHTML79fb453b0896e830a7c74961cac71ba216% "Blake has been a godsend for Gwen as she tries to juggle her family and career. He sees how she is affected by stress and does her best to alleviate it. He supports her all the way, especially when faced with to internal turmoil. "

The source also stated that Blake helps Gwen with the children and is a rock she can lean on in her time of need.

You can see a photo of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and two of their children below.

If Gwen is struggling emotionally and mentally, she is not alerting anyone outside her inner circle. Outsiders say Gwen has never looked happier and more in love than Blake Shelton.

In the photos Gwen Stefani shares with her children and Blake Shelton, it seems clear that the children adore him and they all get along.

Ad

What do you think about the report? Do you think Gwen Stefani is heading for a collapse?



Post views:

0 0