Gun sales in the San Gabriel Valley skyrocket among Asian Americans who fear coronavirus-related attacks – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Arms sales are skyrocketing throughout the San Gabriel Valley, as Americans of Asian origin in the area fear they may be attacked due to their ethnicity amid growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

David Liu, the owner of Arcadia Firearm & Safety, said his store has been very busy in recent weeks. Liu said he has seen that up to 10 times more customers than usual enter through the doors of his business.

"Due to the coronavirus, many people begin to worry," he said.

The area has a high concentration of Asian Americans, and Liu said many of his clients fear they may be attacked due to their ethnicity if a local coronavirus outbreak occurs.

"I worry," said Daniel Lim, who recently bought a gun for his wife at Arcadia Firearm & Safety.

Lim said he wants his family to defend himself, and fears that the coronavirus can trigger a financial crisis that leads to social disorder.

"I wait and pray that it never happens," he said.

Lim is not alone in thinking that buying a firearm can help him in case of coronavirus-related attacks.

"We believe it is the perfect time to get a weapon for us," said another client, Dirk Zhang, adding that his wife would never allow a gun in her home until now.

"He has a little fear of the virus outbreak," he said.

Liu is taking steps as a store owner to also prepare for the coronavirus. He has equipped his shop with hand sanitizer and a sign at the front door asking people to stay outside if they don't feel well.

"If you are prepared, you are not afraid," he said.

For more information about the coronavirus in southern California and worldwide, click here.