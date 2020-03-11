Grand Princess passengers settle in a new normal; Coronavirus quarantine under guard at military bases – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – While the remaining passengers were finally waiting to leave the Grand Princess moored at an Oakland shipyard on Wednesday, others were huddled in military bases in northern California, Texas and Georgia, beginning a 14-day coronavirus quarantine imposed by the federal government under a heavy security burden.

Princess Cruise officials confirmed late Tuesday night that a total of 1,406 people with more than 2,000 passengers aboard the luxury cruise ship when they docked on Monday had landed. Steve Berry and his wife, Joni, were among the passengers who left the ship on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML3f30fd342714a3b9fa1973699d5c04b111% %MINIFYHTML3f30fd342714a3b9fa1973699d5c04b112%

Berry, who lives in Granbury, Texas, walked the catwalk with his wife, was taken to a medical tent and examined for signs of the coronavirus, taken to Oakland International Airport and placed on a charter plane with other Texans who were headed to the San Antonio Lackland Joint Base.

"I hope someone in the high command starts hearing the reason," he posted from his seat on the plane. “Everyone on our plane, our bus, seems to be fine and not sick. Progress is slower than I would like, but at least the turtle won the race. See you in Texas.

His wife Joni described the arrival process several hours later.

"I got off at Lackland in San Antonio and got into a huge plane hanger where they took our temperature, they gave us documentation on what is to come and they said our 14 days of quarantine started today!" She published. “Now we are in our apartment (Lackland Inn). It is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, small kitchen and 2 chairs in the living room.

“They will check our temperature 2 times a day. We can go out and walk, but we can't get close to anyone else … A very emotional day, especially now that we're here, but God has a plan for all this. "

The Berry were not alone. Several hundred evacuees were in a hotel behind a large fence chained at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. The base, which received evacuees from the Diamond Princess air bridge last month, was one of the sites specially designed for California residents at Grand Princess.

ALL THE LAST HOLDERS OF CORONAVIRUS: Coronavirus update: San Jose TSA agents test positive, San Francisco Catholic schools close, the great princess's exodus continues and more

At a press conference in the afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom said the priority of evacuations was "the most acute first, Californians second and non-Californians."

"This is a very difficult time for you, another 14 days for many of you to be quarantined, but it is not only your safety and your family members and your community when you return," said Newsom.

26 cruise passengers were taken to hospitals in six different counties in the Bay Area for medical needs not related to COVID-19. But not everyone required more hospital care and some were taken to motels and hotels in Burlingame, San Carlos and Monterey County.

“These (hotels) are 100 percent safe, 100 percent segregated from the general public. These are safe not only when it comes to security, but from a protocol perspective and processing perspective, ”said Newsom. "Perhaps some of the safest sites in the community."

234 Canadian passengers disembarked from the cruise ship on Monday and were taken on a chartered flight that took them back to their home country, while two Canadian passengers were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment.

Canadian health officials said a third Canadian citizen was diagnosed with the coronavirus in a post-flight test.

"The case was identified during the initial evaluation and medical evaluations performed when passengers arrived at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario, where they will complete a 14-day quarantine," Canadian officials said in a statement. “Only passengers who had no symptoms of COVID-19 on boarding were allowed to return to Canada on the flight chartered by the Government of Canada. After a medical evaluation in Trenton, a passenger registered a mild fever and cough, and a laboratory test confirmed COVID-19. The individual is isolated in the installation. "

Another group of evacuees arrived by special letter to the Dobbins Base of the Air Force in Georgia early Wednesday. Base officials did not specify the number of patients who are now at the base, but previously said they were planning dozens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have full responsibility for all aspects of quarantine, and Dobbins staff will not have contact with passengers, according to the base statement.

The terrible experience for passengers and crew aboard the Grand Princess began about a week ago. Many passengers from a previous trip, a round trip from San Francisco to Mexico from February 11 to 21, began to get sick with the virus and when one died, a 71-year-old Rocklin man, cruise officers ordered that The ship will resign. Your last stop in Mexico and return to San Francisco.

Newsom refused to allow the Grand Princess to dock in California until tests were administered to 45 passengers and crew on board who had flu-like symptoms. The ship was ordered to maintain a waiting pattern off the coast of San Francisco, where it will remain sailing in a loop course for almost five days. All passengers were confined to their rooms. The tests finally revealed that 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Late on Saturday night, state and federal officials agreed to allow the ship to dock in Oakland on Monday and the long landing process began at the dock inside the busy Oakland commercial port.