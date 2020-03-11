Google's next Chromecast Ultra will run Android TV and have a remote control: BGR

Google is reportedly developing a new Chromecast Ultra model that will run Android TV and ship with its own dedicated external remote.

The Chromecast remote control in question appears to have gone through the FCC in the past few days.

Google had to cancel its annual developer conference, Google I / O, so the time for the announcement of the new streaming dongle is unknown.

The first streaming dongle I bought was a Google Chromecast, but the fact that I had to use my phone as a remote control always bothered me. It wasn't a huge inconvenience, but when it was time to upgrade to a streaming device that could output 4K video, I decided to ditch Roku. I didn't think the lack of a dedicated remote would be a deciding factor, but it was, which is why the latest Chromecast leak has especially excited me.

9to5Google You have heard from a supposedly reliable source that a second generation Chromecast Ultra will be released in 2020 that will be based on Android TV and shipped with an external remote control. Called "sabrina,quot;, the second-generation Ultra is a dongle much like the current model, and will once again support 4K HDR video content.

The source says the remote control "resembles a cross between the Daydream View remote and an Apple TV remote," but we certainly hope that it takes most of its influence from the former. On a related note, a recent iOS 14 leak seems to suggest that Apple is finally preparing a new remote for future Apple TV models. Google's remote control is said to have a microphone and a dedicated Google Assistant button for voice commands. You can also program the new remote control to work with your TV, which is a common feature for streaming remote controls.

How 9to5Google He points out, Protocol Reporter Janko Roettgers may have seen the remote control in an FCC presentation:

As for the dongle itself, the source says it will look similar to the third-generation Chromecast, but with a rounder finish and a design more in line with Google's current hardware. But the design is only part of the story, as the new Ultra will be the first conventional dongle with Android TV. Any app you can get through Google Play on a modern Android TV will be available on Chromecast Ultra, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube TV, and Disney +. Chromecast fans will no longer have to navigate to apps on their phones first.

No pricing or publishing information has been discovered, but it seems likely that a reveal was planned for Google I / O 2020, which was originally scheduled for May before coronavirus fears forced Google to cancel. Perhaps Google will follow other events and host an online stream to reveal its next list of devices.

