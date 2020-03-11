Home Local News Google recommends that employees work from home to reduce the spread of...

Google recommends that employees work from home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus

Google, which has a campus in Boulder, has recommended that employees at all of its North American offices work from home until April 10 to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, the company confirmed Wednesday.

"Our goal is to reduce the density of people in offices, suggesting expert advice that may delay the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the burden on the local community and health resources," the company said in an email. electronic. "Our offices remain open to employees whose duties require them to enter."

Google employees in New York and California previously had the option to work from home. The company recommended that employees in Washington, badly affected by the outbreak, work from home.

