Google recommends that employees work from home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus

Google, which has a campus in Boulder, has recommended that employees at all of its North American offices work from home until April 10 to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, the company confirmed Wednesday.

"Our goal is to reduce the density of people in offices, suggesting expert advice that may delay the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the burden on the local community and health resources," the company said in an email. electronic. "Our offices remain open to employees whose duties require them to enter."

Google employees in New York and California previously had the option to work from home. The company recommended that employees in Washington, badly affected by the outbreak, work from home.

The tech giant said in a blog post Tuesday that it is creating a fund to allow temporary employees and vendors to take paid sick leave if they have potential coronavirus symptoms or are unable to work because they are quarantined. Last week, the company said members of its extended workforce affected by reduced office hours, such as restaurant workers, will be compensated for the time they would have worked.

Google opened its Boulder campus in 2017. Daily Camera reported in January that the company is expanding the campus and adding employees.

Google employs more than 1,300 people in Colorado, a spokeswoman said.

