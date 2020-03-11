Google may reportedly revoke Android licenses if TV manufacturers also partner with Amazon

Google can apparently revoke software licenses from Android TV manufacturers if they also make devices running certain forked versions of their operating system, including Amazon Fire TV, according to a new report by Protocol. If they do, Google's Android license terms state that TV manufacturers will no longer be able to run the Play Store and Google apps on any device they create, including phones and tablets.

The policies, which are framed in the Android Compatibility Commitment, seem to explain that devices that want to access the Play Store must run an Android version that is compatible with the Android version approved by Google. That means that if TV manufacturers want to have the Play Store on their TVs, they cannot make TVs with other operating systems, such as Amazon's Fire Fire. Protocol It reports that this allowed Google to prevent some of its partners from also working with rival smart home Amazon.

Going against Google's license terms could be bad for TV manufacturers who also make Android phones.

%MINIFYHTML3d0ea479518fea51d0876668a2ff048811% %MINIFYHTML3d0ea479518fea51d0876668a2ff048812%

Going against Google's strict licensing terms could potentially be disastrous for TV manufacturers that also make Android smartphones, like LG or Samsung. This is because the terms of the Android Compatibility Commitment also mean that if a TV manufacturer chooses to use Fire TV on their TVs, they will also not be able to put the Play Store or Google apps on their phones. That would likely make those phones significantly less popular with users.

Google didn't specifically answer a question from The edge on whether it has banned TV manufacturers from offering both Android TV and Amazon Fire TV in their product lines. The company said it submits Android TV devices offered by Google and Play Store services through a security review and compatibility tests to protect the privacy and security of user data. The company also argued that it tries to provide consistent and secure software experiences with verified versions of Android, and that apps may not work as users expect on an Android device that has not been run through the company's compatibility testing process. .

However, it should be noted that both Google and Amazon face an uphill battle against Roku in adopting the TV operating system. More than 30 percent of all new TV streaming devices sold in the United States in the first quarter of last year were running Roku software, according to a Strategy Analytics report released last June. Amazon's Fire TV accounted for 12 percent of the devices sold, while Android TV accounted for only 9 percent.

Please note that those numbers include sales of both gearboxes Y TVs with Roku, Amazon or Google software. But they still show that while Google may be preventing Amazon from powering more smart TVs, the two tech giants still have a long way to go to beat Roku.