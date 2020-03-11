Google has been unusually proactive in the fight against the disinformation of COVID-19

Last week, when COVID-19 began to spread throughout the world, I noticed here that the epidemic had brought about a remarkable change in the big technological platforms. Where they were once reluctant to intervene in the affairs of their own algorithms, even when the potential damage to public health was clear, the arrival of a new coronavirus put them in a recently interventionist mentality.

Today I want to highlight another technological giant that is belatedly approaching the idea of ​​editorial intervention in a crisis. The giant is Google, and although the company had begun directing COVID-19 queries on YouTube to the World Health Organization, it has since gone further. Here are Mark Bergen and Gerrit De Vynck in Bloomberg:

Google searches related to the virus now trigger an "SOS Alert,quot;, with news from major publications, including the National Public Radio, followed by information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. And the World Health Organization shown prominently. In contrast, a recent "flu season,quot; search showed the verywellhealth.com website at the top, while another "flu,quot; search produced tweets, including one from US President Donald Trump. comparing coronavirus with the common flu. (…) On YouTube, the Google video service, the company is trying to quickly remove videos that claim to prevent the virus instead of seeking medical treatment. And some applications related to the virus have been banned in the Google Play app store, which caused complaints from developers who say that i just want to help. An Iranian government application created to track infections was also removed from the Play Store, ZDNet reported. The company is also giving up revenue. Pichai said in another recent memo that Google has blocked tens of thousands of ads "capitalizing,quot; the virus. He has also extracted YouTube video ads that deal with Covid-19, while giving governments and NGOs free advertising space on the video service.

As with the changes I highlighted last week: Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest have taken similar measures, nothing described here is extraordinary. But it is responsible and represents a deviation from Google from even two years ago. You can attribute it to a public pressure campaign of years of academics, activists, legislators, employees or journalists. Or it could attribute greater sensitivity since several technology workers are already among those who have been affected by the disease. In any case, the important thing is that Google and others are getting their hands dirty.

Even outside the current crisis around the outbreak, and I understand that the vast majority of people focus on that, as it should be, there are signs of this new interventionist mentality. I was moderately surprised over the weekend when Twitter applied a "manipulated media,quot; tag to a manipulated video, and one retweeted by President Trump, nothing less.

The video was misleadingly edited to make it look like Joe Biden had backed Trump's re-election. (It has also been uploaded to Facebook and TikTok, among other places). Last Thursday, Twitter instituted a new policy of tagging tweets that contained deceptive or synthetic means. But politics, as I like to say, is what it enforces, and given Twitter's historical aversion to the application, there were reasons to wonder how aggressively it would apply the new mandate. To the company's credit, he enforced the policy immediately.

Of course, the measure had its critics, and not only among the aggrieved Republicans. Many noticed that the label was small and easy to lose. There is also the question of whether these labels inform users effectively about the nature of the publication. Is it clear that "manipulated media,quot; are deceptive and potentially harmful means? Wouldn't it be better if it took the form of a pre-launch warning, at least for deceptive videos?

These are questions that are worth asking. But in the meantime, it is remarkable that the conversation has completely changed from "should technology companies intervene?" to "what interventions are most effective?" It is a change that everyone will probably benefit from.

Push back

I received conflicting comments on yesterday's column arguing that Jack Dorsey's days could still be numbered after the company's agreement with activist investor Elliott Management. Some people wrote to tell me that the agreement, in fact, had saved Dorsey's work and that he was here to stay. One person told me this after talking with another member of the Twitter board.

On the other hand, after reviewing the agreement between Twitter and Elliott, Steven Levy had the same thoughts as me. And Matt Levine presents a strong numerical argument for Dorsey's relative weakness: for a great technology CEO, Dorsey simply doesn't own much of his own company.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect the public perception of the great technological platforms.

Trend: Amazon The executives approved a $ 5 million fund to support small businesses at their Seattle headquarters struggling with a dramatic slowdown as the company instructed its employees to work from home if they could.

Trend: Google established a fund so that hourly workers can take paid sick leave if they experience symptoms of coronavirus. The policy also applies if people cannot come to work because they are in quarantine.

Trend: Apple It is giving employees hourly, including retail workers, unlimited sick leave if they experience symptoms of coronavirus. They will not be required to submit a doctor's note.

Outbreak

Bernie Sanders Y Joe biden canceled meetings scheduled today to reduce the risk of virus transmission. (Makena Kelly / The edge)

Two people who attended the popular RSA safety conference in San Francisco last month contracted the disease, and one is in a coma. (Jeran Wittenstein and Kartikay Mehrotra / Bloomberg)

"Flattening the curve," he explained. (Eliza Barclay and Dylan Scott / Vox)

Are open-plan offices making the spread of the virus worse? (Konrad Putzier / Wall Street Journal)

A Fox business The host denounced COVID-19's concerns as a "political trial scam," in the latest Fox News example that promotes dangerous misinformation. (Matt Stieb / Intelligent)

Here is a list of the worst things that President Trump has said in an effort to minimize the crisis. (Daily Edge)

In the front of the office:

Amazon It is relaxing its assistance policy for warehouse workers due to the spread of the coronavirus. The company told employees that they will not count any unpaid free time if they need to take it during the month of March. (Annie Palmer / CNBC)

Google Now he recommends that all his North American employees work from home. (Price Rob / Business Insider)

Contractors in Google Y Facebook They are worried about not having the same access to sick leave and remote work benefits that companies extend to their full-time employees. (Nitasha Tiku and Elizabeth Dwoskin / The Washington Post)

In addition: the coronavirus outbreak is prompting many people to start working from home. And although that makes sense during a pandemic, it is not necessarily good for your creativity or health. As a skeptic of remote work, I thank Kevin for writing this column! (Kevin Roose / The New York Times)

the Game Developers Conference, which was canceled, will broadcast some planned sessions in Twitch. (Megan Farokhmanesh / The edge)

In the economy:

Costco is receiving a blow from coronavirus panic purchases. The company's sales in February increased 12.4 percent over the previous year. (Nathaniel Meyersohn / CNN)

Broadway is reducing ticket prices to increase demand. Good time to see The book of Mormon! Actually, probably not. (David Rooney / El Hollywood reporter)

This is how the coronavirus outbreak could affect the future of technology, particularly the shared economy and large technology companies. (Sam Lessin / Information)

Elsewhere:

The American sports world is shuffling in COVID-19. While major technology conferences are canceled and companies make employees work from home, Major League Baseball continues to hold 15 spring training games per day in Florida and Arizona, two of the states with confirmed cases of the virus. (Will Leitch / Intelligent)

Coachella was postponed until October. (Gabe Meline / KQED)

Ruler

⭐ The Senate Judiciary Committee pressed Google on antitrust issues during a hearing on Tuesday. Among other things, the senator. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced a bill to limit the ability of large companies to block smaller competitors. Adi Robertson explains in The edge:

Klobuchar described his bill, known as the "Anti-Competitive Exclusive Behavior Prevention Act," as a general reform. It increases the burden of proof on monopolists to show that they are not repressing competition, and discourages the courts from granting immunity against the application of the antitrust law. "We have a major monopoly problem in this country, which harms consumers and threatens free and fair competition throughout our economy," he said in a statement. "Companies must be notified." But he promoted it during a Senate hearing on digital platforms, one of several events caused by the violent reaction against the big technology companies. The audience covered the self-referral tactic, in which a company uses the domain in an area to privilege its other services, whether they are the best option for consumers. "Depending on the circumstances, such practices can have a devastating effect on competition," said Klobuchar.

⭐ Federal judge Patricia Campbell-Smith said Amazon it is "likely to succeed,quot; in a key argument in the Pentagon cloud demand. Campbell-Smith sided with Amazon's claim that the Pentagon made a mistake in assessing the prices of Amazon's competing proposals and Microsoft under pressure from President Trump. Aaron Gregg in The Washington Post It has the story:

In a blow to Microsoft and the Department of Defense, Campbell-Smith ordered the Pentagon to stop work at JEDI. In a long opinion that explains his reasoning, he sided with Amazon's claim that the Pentagon made a mistake in assessing the prices of Amazon and Microsoft's competing proposals. (Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post). He also said the mistake is likely to materially damage Amazon, an important qualifier for protests over government contract offers. He rejected the arguments previously raised by Microsoft and the Department of Defense that Amazon should have raised their concerns before.

Russia has intensified its efforts to inflame racial tensions in the United States as part of its attempt to influence the November presidential elections. The strategy involves trying to incite the violence of white supremacists and fan the anger among African Americans. (Julian E. Barnes and Adam Goldman / The New York Times)

Last year, the Ravelry knitting site banned all pro-Triumph content. The situation caused an uproar among the older women on the site, who struggled to deal with the problems of censorship and hate speech. (Tanya Basu / MIT Technology Review)

Industry

⭐ Twitter He rewrote his developer policy in an effort to recognize "good,quot; bots and facilitate the use of academics. Here is Sarah Pérez in TechCrunch:

Twitter data is used to study topics such as spam, abuse and other areas related to the health of the conversation, the company said, and wants these efforts to continue. The revised policy now allows the use of the Twitter API for academic research purposes. In addition, Twitter is simplifying its rules around redistribution of Twitter data to help researchers. Now, researchers will be able to share an unlimited number of Tweet IDs and / or user IDs, if they do so on behalf of an academic institution and for the sole purpose of non-commercial research, such as peer review, says Twitter.

Scientists say that stalking on social networks probably won't destroy your brain. Unless you're a teenager, in which case it could be. (Katie Notopoulos / Buzzfeed)

Facebook is testing that users can post their stories crosswise Instagram, instead of being the other way around. The function could save people time while allowing them to get more views of their stories. On the other hand, who cares. (Josh Constine / TechCrunch)

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon muskY Jeff Bezos are among the investors in a secret robotics startup known as Vicar. Your robots are now assembling sample packages to Sephora. (Tom Simonite / Cabling)

The app to share secrets Whisper left years of more intimate confessions of users exposed on the Internet. The messages were linked to the age and location of the people, which raises concerns that the information could have been used to send messages or blackmail people. (Drew Harwell / The Washington Post)

The "smart technology,quot; label, applied to everything from toothbrushes to televisions, hides the data collection and surveillance capabilities built into the design of the devices. (Jathan Sadowski / OneZero)

A man from Gainesville, Florida, was using an exercise app to track his bike rides. The application fed your location to Google, who then placed him at the scene of a crime he did not commit, thanks to a "geofence order." These orders, which allow police to sweep Google’s location data, have increased dramatically in the past two years. (Jon Schuppe / NBC)

Quick Company Names Snap the most innovative company of 2020. Mark Wilson receives an interview with the CEO Evan Spiegel out of the deal Spiegel says: "I mean… People come and thank me. As random people.‘ Hello, thanks for not selling to Facebook. That's strange, right? That's super strange. " (Mark Wilson / Fast company)

Eugene Wei gives us the Heisenberg certainty principle of social networks:

online, everyone sounds more confident than they really are.

And finally…

Tinder has become a coronavirus news service, which is not what God intended

I'm sorry, Cameron Wilson, but what?

Although Tinder was banned in China, users say they are lucky to establish their location in Wuhan, allowing them to interact and chat with residents to hear their perspective on global history. The Twitter user based in the US UU. @Drethelin tweeted "Setting up my tinder in Wuhan so I can have a real idea of ​​what is happening,quot; on January 28, just before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.

Wuhan has enough on his plate without having to talk to this guy. Let Tinder be Tinder!

talk to us

