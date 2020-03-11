Golden State Warriors to play Brooklyn Nets behind closed doors | NBA News

The Golden State Warriors will play Thursday's home game against the Brooklyn Nets without viewers due to coronavirus concerns.

The decision was announced shortly after the city and San Francisco County announced a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

After hosting the Nets on Thursday, the Warriors will play their next five games on the road before heading home to face the Atlanta Hawks on March 25.

"Due to growing concerns about the spread of Covid-19 and in consultation with the city and county of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night's game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center will be played no fans, "said a statement read.

The Warriors returned to San Francisco for the 2019-20 NBA season after spending the previous 47 seasons in Oakland.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has increased steadily and has affected nearly three-quarters of the states.

More than 1,025 cases and 28 deaths have been reported, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The Warriors said that all other events scheduled at their headquarters through March 21 will be canceled.

"We will continue to closely monitor this evolution of the situation to determine next steps for future games and events," the Warriors said.

"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."