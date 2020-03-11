Golden State Warriors is ready to play in the empty Chase Center; Giants exhibition game with A canceled – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The Golden State Warriors can become the first major sports team in the United States to play a home game without fans after San Francisco officials announced Wednesday they would ban the gathering of more than 1,000 people in public events for at least the next two weeks after the local coronavirus outbreak.

Moments after the announcement, the San Francisco Giants announced that the team was canceling its early Spring Training exhibition showdown against crossbay rival Oakland Athletics scheduled for Oracle Park on March 24. The club made no announcement about their first home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 3.

"We have been in close coordination with Major League Baseball and our local health and government agencies to monitor and plan for any potential impact of COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "In light of today's announcement by the City and County of San Francisco to ban public gatherings of 1,000 people over the next two weeks, we will not play our next March 24 exhibition game against Oakland Athletics in Oracle Park in San Francisco,quot;.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said her office has been in communication with both teams.

"We know that canceling these events is a challenge for everyone and we have been talking with venues and event organizers about the need to protect public health," Breed said. "Today I spoke with the Warriors to discuss the steps we are taking to cancel major events and support our efforts."

This morning we announce that the San Francisco Health Officer is issuing an order that prohibits all large group events of 1,000 or more people, effective immediately. This is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19, and is based on our previous public health recommendations. – Race of London (@LondonBreed) March 11, 2020

The Warriors are scheduled to play two home games at the Chase Center for the next two weeks, Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets and March 25.th against the Atlanta Hawks. Between those two games, the Warriors will be on a five-game road trip.

The concerts of Tame Impala, Post Malone and Bell Biv Devoe & Friends were also canceled.

San Francisco's ban on large meetings follows a decision by health officials in Santa Clara County that prohibits meetings of more than 1,000 people in the county, including San Jose Sharks hockey games and San Jose soccer games Earthquakes, until March 29.

San Francisco officials have already banned "non-essential group events,quot; at city facilities for two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.