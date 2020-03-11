GLAAD Media Awards 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

The GLAAD Media Awards 2020 will not continue as planned, the organization announced Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for March 19 in New York City, the cancellation of the annual ceremony comes amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

GLAAD Media Awards chief communications officer and executive producer Rich Ferraro said in a statement in part: "The GLAAD team has reached out to New York City and is following Governor Cuomo's latest recommendations. We were planning He will present a landmark campaign to get the vote out at the event because everything is at stake for LGBTQ Americans this election year, and they hope that the GLAAD program and ongoing work to fight anti-LGBTQ discrimination will continue to be supported and funded. As the event is canceled, our advocacy work will experience a loss of funds and we encourage community members and allies to consider becoming GLAAD members to ensure that this work continues. "

Night TV star Lilly Singh had registered as a host. Ryan Murphy Y Judith Light they were scheduled to receive the Vito Russo Award and the Media Excellence Award, respectively. GLAAD thanked those people in their statement, as well as the performers. Adam Lambert Y Ben platt, saying, "… we will ensure that your game-changing work is legitimately recognized at another time."