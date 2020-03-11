Giving Rosso di Montalcino a second look – Up News Info

By Eric Asimov, The New York Times

In 2014, the last time the New York Times wine panel tested Rosso di Montalcino, a taster did not stop criticizing the wines.

"I think Chianti flies these wines," said Chris Cannon, a veteran restaurateur and wine expert who is now the managing partner of Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen in Morristown, New Jersey.

I did not agree with him at the time, I found a lot that I liked in the bottles we tried. But after the wine panel recently visited Rosso di Montalcino, testing 20 bottles of the 2016 and 2017 harvests, I have been rethinking my position.

It's generally not my inclination to make categorical statements like Chris's. "My orientation is almost always to look for what's good in a wine and be open to the subtleties and gray shading that are often more accurate representations of reality than judgments. in black and white.

But I've been drinking many Chianti Classicos recently, and I've been thinking about the differences between the Chiantis and the Rossos, as well as their common points.

Both are red wines from Tuscany and expressions of the sangiovese grape. Maybe the similarities end there.

Chianti is from the mountainous region between Florence and Siena. Unlike Rosso di Montalcino and his older brother, Brunello di Montalcino, who must be 100% sangiovese, Chianti only needs to be 80% sangiovese.

In the best Chiantis, the rest is usually composed of local grapes such as canaiolo and colorino, or the wine is completely sangiovese. International grapes such as cabernet sauvignon and merlot are allowed, and were once common additions. But its presence, even in small percentages, often stood out, and its popularity in the region has faded in the last 20 years.

The Montalcino area is southwest of Chianti, and tends to be warmer and drier. Montalcino wines are often denser and more muscular than generally thinner and more angular wines that are produced in the coldest Chianti region.

In both areas, wines can vary from elegant to powerful, depending on the climate and soil composition, particularly their fertility and the presence of clay. But the power in Montalcino wines tends to amplify.

Brunellos have strict aging requirements. They must wait at least four years after harvest before they can be released, including at least two years in wood. The Rosso di Montalcino category was invented to provide cash flow to Brunello producers during this long aging process. Rossos needs to age only one year after harvest, including six months in barrel.

Rossos also helps producers improve their Brunellos by providing a destination for grapes that they don't want to put in their best wines, either because they are from young vines or for any other reason.

This is an explanation of the variable quality of Rossos: some producers consider Rosso an easy and delicious wine, apart from their Brunellos, and create their cuvées to fulfill their vision. Other winemakers use it as a place to unload grapes or wines that they don't believe are up to par.

Chianti Classico, like Rosso, must age one year before it can be sold. Other categories, such as Chianti Classico Riserva and Gran Selezione, should age for longer periods, although not as long as Brunello di Montalcino. In the end, the direct Chianti Classico is not a bad point of comparison for Rosso di Montalcino.

For this recent tasting of Rosso, Florence Fabricant of The Times and I were accompanied by Thera Clark, director of wines at Beatrice Inn in Manhattan, and Eliza Christen, director of drinks at Lilia and Misi in Brooklyn.

We all share a general feeling of disappointment in the wines. They were inconsistent, which was not unexpected. After all, the 2016 and 2017 harvests were very different. In 2016, the growing season was long and moderate, and many of the wines have been described as fragrant and nuanced, while & # 39; 17 was warm and dry, producing wines that were often lushly fruity.

Inconsistency can also be attributed to differences in microclimates, altitude and soils, with some of the wines from limestone, sandstone and loam, and others from clay-rich soils.

However, more revealing than inconsistent, we find too many bottles that are not balanced, dominated by tannins or acidity or the lack of one or the other. And in quite a few bottles, the possible complexities were overwhelmed by wealth, sweetness and power, regardless of the harvest.

Thera said that some of the wines felt forced, as if they were trying to be something they were not. She compared them to people who put on suits that were too tight.

Eliza said that many of the wines were incomplete, lacking the kind of qualities that are at the heart of Sangiovese's appeal, while Florence said they were of a low character.

That said, the wines we liked were balanced, combining sweet and sour fruit flavors with lively, earthy acidity and the type of structure that indicates that the wines would be able to age for 5-10 years. None had the dusty purity, grace or transparency that I enjoyed in so many Chianti Classicos, but those are not qualities that I have often seen in Rosso di Montalcinos.

Still, we liked some of the wines. Our favorite was the Uccelliera 2016, rich and tannic, with earthy and persistent flavors of sweet and bitter red fruits. Right behind was the sweet, spicy and floral 2017 Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, which was also our best value at $ 25.

Interestingly, these producers are neighbors of the Castelnuovo dell’Abate area in the southeast of Montalcino, one of the warmest areas in the region. The wines have a lot of body but are not too mature or forced to use Thera's term.

Our bottle number 3, the Mastrojanni 2017 lively, pure and structured, is also from the southeast.

La Fonterenza 2016 was our number 4 bottle, but I think it somehow had the potential to be the best in the tasting. It came from the Sant & # 39; Angelo region in the south, but from higher altitude vineyards, and was quite floral, textured and energetic. It was a bottle that we all thought would improve with additional aging.

The 2017 La Torre, No. 5, was also of higher altitude vines in Sant & # 39; Angelo, and it was clear, floral and slightly tannic. The Canalicchio di Sopra 2017 was from the north of Montalcino, where it is said that the wines are thinner and more elegant, but this, our bottle number 6, was large and ripe, with sweet flavors of dark fruits.

Of our remaining favorites, the mature, balanced and structured Gianni Brunelli 2017, No. 7, came from the central area of ​​Montalcino; the mature, round and pleasantly bitter Castello Romitorio 2016, No. 8, came from the northwest; the earthy and floral 2017 Altesino was from the north; and Flavio Fanti's 2017 large, powerful and bright La Palazetta was from the southeast.

Some of my favorite producers were not in the tasting. I would always recommend bottles of Le Potazzine, Conti Costanti, Il Paradiso di Manfredi, Fattoria dei Barbi, Il Poggione and, if money is not a problem, Poggio di Sotto, Biondi-Santi and Stella di Campalto.

In the end, despite our mixed feelings about tasting, I refuse to belittle the entire category as Cannon did in our 2014 tasting. I have had many of these wines that I liked.

Yes, in general they are different from Chianti Classicos and, as I said, I have been obsessed with the clarity, grace and beauty of Chianti Classicos in recent years.

However, Montalcino is simply a different expression of sangiovese than Chianti Classico, and lives the difference. I don't hesitate to criticize the wine styles that go too far into the world of exaggerated cocktails, but Rosso di Montalcino is not there. Good examples have their place, no doubt.

Still, the amount of unbalanced wines we found was disturbing. It is hard to believe in a category more than the producers themselves. If something is worth doing, as countless parents have scolded, it is worth doing well. At this time, with these wines, the potential is there, but the value and pleasure are not always delivered.

TASTE NOTES

(3-1 / 2 stars) Uccelliera Rosso di Montalcino 2016, $ 29: Rich, tannic and structured, with earthy and persistent flavors of sweet and bitter fruits. (Imports from DeGrazia, Chicago)

(3-1 / 2 stars, Best value for money) Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona Rosso di Montalcino 2017, $ 25: sweet and spicy floral aromas, with clear, balanced, sweet and sour flavors of red and mineral fruits. (Indigenous teams, Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

(3 stars) Mastrojanni Rosso di Montalcino 2017, $ 27: lively, pure and structured, with earthy flavors of ripe red fruits. (Selected states of Europe, Mamaroneck, New York)

(2-1 / 2 stars) Fonterenza Rosso di Montalcino 2016, $ 48: Floral, richly textured and energetic, with firm tannins and flavors of red and dark fruits. It should improve over time. (Selections Louis / Dressner, New York)

(2-1 / 2 stars) The Torre Rosso di Montalcino 2017, $ 34: slightly tannic and floral, with ripe and light flavors of red and dark fruits. (Rosenthal Wine Merchant, New York)

(2-1 / 2 stars) Canalicchio di Sopra Rosso di Montalcino 2017, $ 37: large and ripe but well balanced, with sweet flavors of dark fruits. (Imports Vinifera, Ronkonkoma, New York)

(2-1 / 2 stars) Gianni Brunelli Rosso di Montalcino 2017, $ 36: Ripe, structured and balanced, with dark fruit flavors. (DeGrazia Imports)

(2-1 / 2 stars) Castello Romitorio Rosso di Montalcino 2016, $ 31: Ripe and round, with sweet flavors of dark fruit and a pleasant and persistent bitterness. (Selected states of Europe)

(2-1 / 2 stars) Altesino Rosso di Montalcino 2017, $ 28: slightly tannic, with earthy and floral aromas and flavors. (Winebow, New York)

(2 stars) La Palazzetta / Flavio Fanti Rosso di Montalcino 2017, $ 20: large and structured, with bright fruit flavors and some alcoholic heat. (T. Edward Wines, New York)

Pairings

Orecchiette With Fennel And Sausage

The orecchiette pasta, the “ears” typical of the Italian region of Apulia, is prepared with sausage and broccoli raab, two other regional ingredients. For this recipe, the orecchiette travel north to the Tuscan homeland of Rosso di Montalcino. Instead of broccoli raab there is a rich component of fennel, which adds a distinctive flavor profile. (Fennel, or finocchio, is sometimes known as Florence fennel.) The notes of sour cherry and other young fruits in rosso di Montalcino complement very well the flavors of spices, smoke and licorice in the pasta. As an alternative to serving pasta directly from the stove, it can be baked in an oven-proof pan, generously tiled with pieces of sheep cheese, at 350 degrees. It will take approximately 20 minutes if the ingredients are hot. – Florence Fabricant

Performance: 4 portions

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound sweet Italian sausage with fennel

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 large fennel bulb, trimmed, heartless and chopped (approximately 2 cups), reserved fronds

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Salt

12 ounces orecchiette

1/4 cup mascarpone

Black pepper

3 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 ounce grated sheep cheese

Preparation

1. Heat the oil in a 3-quart pan over medium-low heat. Add sausages and cook, turning frequently, until golden brown and cooked, about 15 minutes. Remove the sausages to a cutting board. Add fennel seeds to the pan, cook until fragrant, then add fresh fennel, onion and garlic. Saute until translucent and as soon as you begin to color, 10 to 15 minutes. Season with salt. Turn off the heat.

2. Boil a large pot of salt water. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 13 to 15 minutes. As the pasta is cooked, cut the sausages into quarters, then cut 1/2-inch thick. Add the sausage to the pan and heat over medium-low heat. Add mascarpone and season generously with pepper. Add 1/2 cup of pasta water. Stir and continue heating gently. Chop 2 tablespoons of fennel leaves reserved.

3. When the pasta is done, reserve another 1/2 cup of pasta water. Drain the pasta, it doesn't have to be completely exhaustive about it, and add it to the pan along with enough extra pasta water to get a fairly moist but not thick mixture. Check the seasoning, fold the parsley and fennel leaves and transfer them to a serving plate, individual dishes or bowls. Serve with pecorino next door.