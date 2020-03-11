George McCrae – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – George McCrae (born George Warren McCrae, Jr. on October 19, 1944 in West Palm Beach, Florida) is an American soul and disco singer, known primarily for his greatest hit, "Rock Your Baby."

Written and produced by Harry Wayne Casey (KC of disco group 70 of the 70 KC & The Sunshine Band) and Richard Finch (also with the KC band), it was released in June 1974 on the TK Records label, just at the time The album really took a hold of popular music.

Run 3:14 on the version you hear on the radio and 6:24 on the album version.

It was a success n. 1 for McCrae in both the American Hot 100 and R,amp;B charts and in n. ° 1 in many European countries.

Its weakest performance was in New Zealand, where it only reached # 34. However, this song was mostly an international success.

It has sold more than 11 million copies.

