George Fisher: Uni and netball juggling, opening weekend of VNSL and Loughborough Lightning | Netball news

In his last column, George Fisher talks about juggling with uni and netball, as well as reflecting on the beginning of the season of Saracens Mavericks …

Wow, where did the last month go? The last time I left you was to start my dissertation, still a lot of work in progress!

It's progressing, maybe a little slower than I expected! I have never had to be so organized in my life before, even surprising myself with a tidy room during the last weeks. If you know me, you know this is very unusual!

I am learning to juggle sports commitments, training and my studies, and I hope to complete my last year at the University and really get a degree!

This is something that I probably could not have achieved if it weren't for my sport, since this really helped me get my place in college and with the incredible support that Hatfield University has given me, I'm on my way. to achieve

I am dyslexic, so I really struggle with academic things, luckily I have discovered the spellchecker of my tasks and blogs.

Due to my training programs in England / Superleague, I cannot attend many conferences, but my tutors meet with me regularly on an individual basis to help me understand my studies. Much appreciated! A special thanks to all of you!

Opening weekend

Fisher and Wasps & # 39; Fran Williams competing for the ball in the circle

I really wanted the VNSL season to open in February and it was an amazing event. It was so well organized and seemed to bring much more than a regular game day! I loved the fire when entering the sand, it was real and you could really feel the heat.

I was surprised by the amount of spectators who love netball there. The stadium was full from the first game to the last, people really spent a day, which is great for the growth of our sport.

My mother's netball team arrived and turned it into a girl group, well, "ladies," on a weekend in Birmingham, so I really took full advantage of it. The atmosphere was amazing, the followers loud and proud. Really a huge thank you to all the fans, volunteers and people behind the scenes who made this an amazing day. Certainly not disappointed!

We had a slightly slow start in our first game against Severn Stars, we were very excited to start our Superleague season, but I think the excitement became a bit nervous and that got us the best of us in the first quarter. .

Fortunately, we woke up and started playing as we had been doing in our preseason and after being six goals down in the first quarter, we won by 21 goals, all good at the end.

& # 39; Thick and fast & # 39;

Fisher is currently the second top scorer in the Superleague with 131 goals.

The second game was out against Wasps, although it was great to see my old teammates and return to Ricoh, it's always a difficult game to play against your team in a way. Great friends outside the court, but once you step on the court, the friendship ends until the final whistle!

Unfortunately, we made too many mistakes in the first quarter and, despite a late return, we couldn't finish with a victory. Very disappointing! But you learn from these games.

The matches are fast and fast and in the third round we face Stars again. It was our first home game and it was sold completely. Mavericks even had to organize additional seats to accommodate our fans.

The atmosphere was electric and we knew that Stars would bring us his A game after our last meeting. He was not the prettiest of the games, but we advanced and took the victory, and I was awarded as a player of the game, which is always an honor.

Next …

The fourth round will face Loughborough Lightning on Monday, March 16 (live at Sky Sports) but before that I need to concentrate on the BUCS semifinal this Wednesday when we will play at Loughborough University.

This will be a difficult game, since some of their Superleague players also play for the University, but we have a strong team and we will go out to try to get that victory. We are reigning BUCS champions for the past two years, so we would love it to be a hat-trick. The game is at 4pm on HSV if someone wants to come and support. Everyone is welcome and it's free!

Although it is early, this year's Superleague is already proving to be a much closer competition than in previous seasons, which is much more exciting for spectators.

I think that only having 10 in the bank has contributed to this, since some players have moved to different teams this season, which has extended the talent. Of course, as it continues, there will be many more & # 39; surprises & # 39; that only add to the entertainment factor.

We catch up later!

The live coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague season continues on Monday, March 16 when Loughborough Lightning host Saracens Mavericks. join us Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.