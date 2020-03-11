Garland Police Search for Large Platform That Hit Pedestrian – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are investigating an accident involving an 18-wheeler that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian.

Police said around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, a woman was walking south on the east sidewalk of N Shiloh Rd on Arapaho Rd.

When he entered the crosswalk, an 18-wheeler traveling west on Arapaho Rd turned north on N. Shiloh Road and hit the woman.

A witness told investigators that the woman had a walking sign and that the 18-wheeler did not budge.

After hitting the woman, the vehicle did not stop, but continued north on N Shiloh Rd.

No one has come forward to report that he was involved in the accident.

Police said it is unclear whether the driver knew he had been involved in an accident or why they did not stop.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is in critical condition.

Investigators are asking anyone involved in this incident or with information about this accident to contact the Garland Police Department's Strike and Enforcement Unit at 972-205-4063.