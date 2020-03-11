From the paradise of the Super Bowl to the hell of the salary cap: why the Chiefs are in a difficult week before free agency

%MINIFYHTML12735ea2778c5c381b06e877702912bb11% %MINIFYHTML12735ea2778c5c381b06e877702912bb12%

The week before the start of the new year of the NFL league and free agency in March always evokes nightmares for me as a former general manager and team president. It was my worst time of the year, as I often had to release, exchange or negotiate salary cuts with veteran players who were still incumbents or contributors.

I can certainly empathize with general managers, coaches and contract negotiators across the league who have little salary space to work, such as Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid. For them, the Super Bowl party is over.

FREE NFL AGENCY:

Ranking of the 50 best players available in 2020

Veach and Reid are in the midst of difficult and uncomfortable decisions about whether to keep or lose several players from their championship team, starting with wide receiver Sammy Watkins. They know they need space to put the franchise tag on defensive tackle star Chris Jones, extend to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and sign other players to keep their team at an elite level.

The last time we saw Watkins on the field, he beat 49ers Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman and caught a 38-yard pass to establish the winning Super Bowl score. Watkins had five receptions for 98 yards in the game, part of an excellent postseason. However, unfortunately for Watkins, he has a high salary and his production has been inconsistent mainly due to injuries during his career. That includes missing eight games in the last two seasons in Kansas City.

A first-round pick (fourth overall by Buffalo in 2014), Watkins had only 52 receptions for 673 yards and 3 touchdowns during the last regular season, which cannot amount to a Chief salary of $ 14 million in the Chiefs' mind. and a cap of $ 21 million. number in 2020, especially when they have four-time Pro Bowl catcher Tyreek Hill along with Mecole Hardman second round last year (6 TD catches last season).

Sammy Watkins and Richard Sherman



Veach and Reid also know that if they cut or exchange Watkins to earn $ 14 million in capitalization savings (and absorb a blow of $ 7 million of dead money), they can try to re-sign the future free agent Demarcus Robinson or find a large eraser rich in receivers to replace it. Maybe they could reach an agreement with another team to get at least one draft pick in return. (Watkins has hinted at his interest in joining two other former Clemson players, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins in Houston). But would another team want to recover Watkins' current salary or make a new contract and a commercial agreement?

Chiefs may be interested in negotiating a pay cut with Watkins if their agent tests the waters and does not find a lucrative free agent agreement, and if they can even afford it with a lower salary with additional incentives if they have a great year.

Kansas City has only $ 13.7 million in the current capitalization room, one of the lowest totals in the league, according to Over The Cap. Something has to give up soon, and I think it will be Watkins and possibly other Chief veterans who don't measure value. The Chiefs can then tag Jones before Monday's deadline in the $ 15.5 million one-year franchise tender.

MORE: Projecting Mahomes' record contract at KC

As for Mahomes, there is a little more time, but the pressure to reach his new agreement will intensify when the low season program begins in mid-April. Mahomes will then be understandably reluctant to expose himself to injuries with so much money at stake. With a big signing bonus, the Chiefs should be able to get their 2020 cap number in the $ 15 million range, but that still represents a $ 10 million increase over their current cap this year.

Kansas City also has to free up space at the top to offer several exclusive rights-free agents and try to re-sign future key free agents. That list of players includes Robinson, corners Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller, linebacker Reggie Ragland, defensive ends Terrell Suggs and Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive tackle Mike Pennel and guard Stefen Wisniewski. In addition, there are free external agents that they would like to pursue.

Veach can convert the base salary into signing bonuses in restructuring costly long-term deals for established players like Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, deep Tyrann Mathieu, defensive end Frank Clark or Eric Fisher tack (as he did Fisher last year to free up space at the top)) But that only increases the ceiling for those players in the coming years and will be done in moderation if it does.

Patrick Mahomes and Brett Veach



I have been in the situation where the Chiefs are now. We were always adjusted against the salary limit due to our quality teams and mature payrolls in Minnesota and Tennessee, and the NFL salary increases were minimal in the 1990s and early 2000s, especially compared to increases in $ 10 million in recent years. He created difficult conversations with players and agents.

One of my worst experiences was in 1995, when I ended up in a special complaint hearing with the Terry Allen runner after he became a victim of the Vikings cap. He had checked the box indicating a release of the salary cap (rather than for lack of skill) on his exemption form, and he and the NFLPA said we didn't need the salary cap.

Allen was twice a 1,000-yard runner for us, but Robert Smith, our No. 1 pick in the draft two years earlier, was emerging as the initial runner. We could not afford both. It was difficult to face Allen and his wife in the audience. (What the team won. It had documentation to show that we needed to free the lid space with its release).

Another close disaster for me came on the eve of the beginning of the league year in March 2000, when I was in Tennessee. We needed to restructure the contract of Pro Bowl tackle Brad Hopkins in order to be below the limit. He was flying back to Nashville to sign the agreement, and his flight was late, but he arrived at our office in time to sign the new contract and present it 15 minutes before the deadline.

MORE FREE NFL AGENCY:

The 10 worst contracts signed in the last 10 years

There were many occasions when I had to approach a player and an agent to say that we had to cut the player's salary or release it if it was no longer projected to start or if his performance had decreased. However, we still wanted him on the team. I always offered incentives that would allow the player to recover the lost salary if he played more than expected or achieved high performance incentives.

Some players accepted my offer knowing that it was almost always better than what they would receive if they were cut and signed elsewhere, where they would have to learn a new system and have more difficulty obtaining incentives. But on many occasions players would ask to be released instead of receiving a pay cut. They didn't want to face the ridiculous potential of their teammates in the locker room.

It's all part of a complicated time in March for many teams with tight-limit situations and difficult decisions to make. The Chiefs, as defending champions who want to keep their team intact as much as possible, are feeling the heat right now.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.