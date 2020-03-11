French pillar Mohamed Haouas was suspended for three weeks for hitting Scotsman Jamie Ritchie | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML717180ea4c1c7c75e5f9da109cea37f011% %MINIFYHTML717180ea4c1c7c75e5f9da109cea37f012%





Mohamed Haouas has been banned for three weeks.

French pillar Mohamed Haouas was suspended for three weeks after pleading guilty to hitting Scottish flank Jamie Ritchie in his Six Nations match on Sunday.

Haouas received a red card in the 36th minute of the 28-17 loss at Murrayfield. He was sent off when France led by a single point and contributed to his first defeat of the campaign.

"The Disciplinary Committee found that the act of foul play warranted a mid-range entry point (six weeks suspension) and reduced it by three weeks to account for mitigating factors (including good conduct, guilty plea and relative inexperience at the international level), "Six United Nations organizers said in a statement Wednesday.

"Given your game schedule, you can resume play on Tuesday, April 14, 2020."

Montpellier's rower made his international debut in the Six Nations opener against England last month.

France's scheduled meeting at home for Ireland this weekend has been postponed due to fears about the coronavirus outbreak.