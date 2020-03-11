Former U of M soccer player adds name to abuse the lawsuit – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A man who played football at the University of Michigan sued the school and its board of regents on Monday, alleging that the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson sexually abused him.

The lawsuit in the US District Court. UU. In Detroit, he seeks certification to be a class action lawsuit and aims to include any other person who says the school doctor abused them. The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, accuses the university of not having withdrawn the doctor despite complaints that it goes back decades.

Doe, a New York resident, said he received an academic scholarship from 1989 to 1993 and played football for the Wolverines. The late Bo Schembechler was the Michigan coach for a final season in 1989 and was succeeded by Gary Moeller, who led the most winning college football program from 1990 to 1994.

The lawsuit is the last of a long list of presentations facing the university for the way it handled the allegations that Anderson sexually abused patients from the 1960s until their retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.

"Once again, we share the same goal of gathering all the facts, including understanding the full extent of the damage caused by Dr. Robert E. Anderson and the institutional failures of the university," said school spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen for Email on Monday in response to the lawsuit.

The university has acknowledged that some campus employees were aware of the accusations against the doctor before a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation. The school announced almost three weeks ago that the previous investigation had been carried out, and said it made the information public after the determination made the previous day by the county attorney’s office that criminal charges would not be authorized because Anderson had died .

The school has received more than 100 complaints about Anderson on a hotline for people who have information to file.

More than two weeks after hiring Steptoe & Johnson to investigate the allegations against Anderson, the school said it will find another law firm after learning that some of its lawyers represented high-profile clients accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Steptoe & Johnson's lawyers have represented Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who committed suicide in jail last year, while awaiting trial on charges of sexual abuse of girls, and director Roman Polanski, still wanted in the United States decades after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

The revelations at the school in Ann Arbor echo other high-profile accusations and investigations of sexual abuse conducted by sports medical patients at other universities, including the state of Michigan, the state of Ohio and Minnesota.

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel said last week that he would investigate claims against Anderson and how the school processed them if the school waives the attorney-client privilege and cooperates fully. The school rejected the offer, saying it plans to stay on course. with your own research

