Former The Apprentice employee Noel Casler accuses Trump of being an "addict,quot; who "barely works,quot; on herpes

There is no doubt that Donald Trump has managed to make many enemies since he first announced his intention to run for president.

While Trump has been a public figure for many years, including in New York City for his real estate ventures, and in the entertainment industry for his role in The newbie, Trump has encountered even more enemies through his relatively new status as a politician.

The International Business Times recently picked up a tweet from one of the President's former associates, Noel Casler, who worked with him on the set of the popular NBC series, The newbie. Noel accused Trump of a series of transgressions, which rarely include working and also being an "addict."

Listen, Trump has been laundering money for the Russians for decades. It was not a secret in New York. The audience at "Apprentice,quot; Finale was like 90% Russian. His "Presidency,quot; is nothing more than an attempt to weaken the United States for Putin's benefit. Is working. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/a3Kfl0cFHS – NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) March 10, 2020

Furthermore, Casler raised the old "Russiagate,quot; accusations, stating that the President has simply placed himself in the White House to promote his ties to the Russian mafia, including in protecting them, and also to facilitate his alleged money laundering operations. money that Trump has allegedly made in New York for decades.

Most of the audience for The newbie they were Russians, Casler said. According to Casler, the only reason he wanted to become president was to bring the United States to the benefit of Putin and the Russians.

Other claims from the former Trump partner was that when he first appeared on set, they had to rent furniture to make it look more "prosperous,quot; because, to the producers, it looked "all old and worn out." In addition, Casler accused the president of hiring his children just so they could take AFTRA wages and also ask for money to shoot.

This is correct, for the first season the producers of "The Apprentice,quot; had to rent furniture to make Trump look more prosperous because when they appeared for the initial filming everything was old and worn. @JoyAnnReid https://t.co/TIdXRgR5BF – NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) March 9, 2020

And perhaps the strangest thing of all, The newbie alum said the president had herpes. Noel claims that the people who worked with Trump had to wear gloves due to fear of infection. In addition, he claims that the president earned the name "Captain Valtrex,quot; due to his alleged positive herpes status.

Casler also had no good things to say about Ivanka Trump. He urged his followers on social networks to distrust his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who, according to him, is the real "brain behind the operation."



