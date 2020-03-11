Former Los Angeles police officer is serving 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in Pomona, fleeing to Mexico – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A former LAPD officer convicted of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Pomona in 2015 and fleeing to Mexico was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge.

Henry Solis, now 32, was charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old Salomé Rodríguez Jr. outside a bar on March 13, 2015, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On February 5, a jury found Solís guilty of second-degree murder.

%MINIFYHTMLab18b9716b4456958722cbfe536bb49c11% %MINIFYHTMLab18b9716b4456958722cbfe536bb49c12%

Detectives said Solís and Rodríguez quarreled inside the bar and the confrontation spread to the street. The fight that later ended in shooting.

After the deadly shooting, the fugitive officer fled to Mexico with the help of his father, Victor.

During an extensive search for manhunt, the San Fernando Valley LAPD Devonshire Division formally fired Solís. He was previously employed as a test officer and was out of service when the incident occurred.

His 53-year-old father lied to federal authorities by claiming that he dropped his son off at a Texas bus stop. Later, a federal jury convicted Victor of lying to the FBI for helping Solís escape. Victor was sentenced to three years on probation and ordered to pay a $ 1,000 fine.

Solís was arrested on May 26, 2015 by the Mexican authorities in the border city of Juárez. He was then deported to the United States to face charges.

During the trial, Solís claimed he was trying to arrest Rodríguez after he was robbed and sexually assaulted by two men in the bar's bathroom.

Prosecutors argued that Solís confronted the wrong man and said he later told a roommate that he had killed someone.

Defense attorney Bradley Brunon argued that Solís was a victim and knew who his alleged attacker was. He claimed that Solís panicked and fled the scene.

"We feel that the evidence did not warrant a conviction for murder, perhaps manslaughter," Brunon said. "He is a person who has never had problems one day in his life … he is looking at a possible life sentence."

After hearing the guilty verdict, Rodríguez's mother said she was happy but also sad for the Solís family.

"Your son is in prison or jail, and we will be praying for them because I know they are going to suffer that pain," he said.

Solis' attorney asked the judge to reduce the involuntary manslaughter charges, saying that Solis was a good person with a history of service in the United States Marine Corps and the Los Angeles Police Department. The judge rejected his request.