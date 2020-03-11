Former Air Force Academy cadet sentenced to 5 years in prison for rape – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3950d8cb5d909cfb4d64e8c5d96491a611% %MINIFYHTML3950d8cb5d909cfb4d64e8c5d96491a612%

A former cadet of the US Air Force Academy UU. He was sentenced in a federal court in Denver to five years in prison after his conviction for raping a cadet, authorities said.

United States District Court Judge Christine M. Argüello sentenced Álvaro Pablo Velarde, 20, of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact, according to a press release Wednesday from the office of US prosecutor Jason Dunn.

Valarde raped the cadet in his bedroom on October 23, 2018, ignoring the victim's arrest, the press release said.

The victim suffered severe pain and sought medical attention. A sexual assault test revealed that he suffered physical injuries during the rape, and a doctor from the academy diagnosed a concussion.

Velarde was removed from enrollment in the Air Force Academy before the trial.

“In this case, one of ours was violently violated by a cadet who was a guest of a foreign country. This violent assault has caused tremendous damage, both to the victim and to the Air Force Academy itself, ”Dunn said in the press release.

"I am also proud of the victim, who bravely stepped forward and made sure to tell his story," he said. "We owe him a debt of gratitude for what he has done for justice, as well as for the service he will provide in defense of our nation."