Home Local News Former Air Force Academy cadet sentenced to 5 years in prison for...

Former Air Force Academy cadet sentenced to 5 years in prison for rape – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Former Air Force Academy cadet sentenced to 5 years in prison for rape - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML3950d8cb5d909cfb4d64e8c5d96491a611% %MINIFYHTML3950d8cb5d909cfb4d64e8c5d96491a612%

A former cadet of the US Air Force Academy UU. He was sentenced in a federal court in Denver to five years in prison after his conviction for raping a cadet, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTML3950d8cb5d909cfb4d64e8c5d96491a613%%MINIFYHTML3950d8cb5d909cfb4d64e8c5d96491a614%

United States District Court Judge Christine M. Argüello sentenced Álvaro Pablo Velarde, 20, of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact, according to a press release Wednesday from the office of US prosecutor Jason Dunn.

%MINIFYHTML3950d8cb5d909cfb4d64e8c5d96491a615% %MINIFYHTML3950d8cb5d909cfb4d64e8c5d96491a616%

Valarde raped the cadet in his bedroom on October 23, 2018, ignoring the victim's arrest, the press release said.

The victim suffered severe pain and sought medical attention. A sexual assault test revealed that he suffered physical injuries during the rape, and a doctor from the academy diagnosed a concussion.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©