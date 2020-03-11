For Italians, dodging the coronavirus has become a game of chance

"You can calculate the odds when you have the numbers," said Fausto Baldanti, a virologist at San Matteo Hospital in Pavia. "If you don't have the numbers, everything is hypothetical."

He said the hospital's early efforts to separate coronavirus patients from others had helped reduce the death rate, as well as what he called a "major expansion of intensive care units."

He noted that these rigorous measures in the Lombardy region reduced the number of serious cases and deaths. However, the number of viruses in Italy has continued to increase, exceeding 12,000 infections and more than 800 deaths this week.

Overloading the system, he said, meant that care was not a constant.

On Wednesday, Giorgio Gori, the mayor of Bergamo, a city in Lombardy, who had written on Twitter that intensive care units had been overloaded so much "that the patient who cannot be treated must die," he said in an interview that Doctors were forced to rule out those with "less chance of survival."

Earlier in the week, a doctor in his city had posted a graphical account of stress in the health system on social media, calling the situation an "epidemiological disaster,quot; that had "overwhelmed,quot; medical workers. Hospital officials said Wednesday that it was near collapse, and that patients with coronavirus occupied 60 of their 80 intensive care beds.

Nino Cartabellotta, a leading public health researcher in Italy, said that more than half of the 851 intensive care units in Lombardy were now occupied by patients with coronavirus.

"When the system is saturated, death rates increase," he said, adding that a continuation of the current trend would cause healthcare in the north, the jewel of the Italian system and equivalent or better than that in much of Europe, to collapse. "That is why it is important that people stay at home."