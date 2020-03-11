Floyd Mayweather's ex Josie Harris dies at 40

%MINIFYHTML1bb6d7135793c7e9767d98204eeb3a4511% %MINIFYHTML1bb6d7135793c7e9767d98204eeb3a4512%

Sad news for Floyd Mayweather and his family. According to new reports, her ex, Josie Harris and mother of three of her children, tragically passed away at the age of just 40.

The woman was found dead in Valencia, California, last night, a representative confirmed through HollywoodLife.

%MINIFYHTML1bb6d7135793c7e9767d98204eeb3a4513% %MINIFYHTML1bb6d7135793c7e9767d98204eeb3a4514%

The sad statement says: ‘Unfortunately, the report is true. We will really miss Josie. "

%MINIFYHTML1bb6d7135793c7e9767d98204eeb3a4515% %MINIFYHTML1bb6d7135793c7e9767d98204eeb3a4516%

Prior to this confirmation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also confirmed through TMZ that "there is a death investigation, but there is no name that the Sheriff's Department is required to release at this time." On Tuesday, March 10, at approximately 10 p.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a death investigation at 25700 Block of Oak Meadow Drive in Valencia, California, and there was an adult woman who was found deceased. "

As you know, Josie was Floyd's partner and the mother of three of her children.

Unfortunately, however, their relationship was quite toxic and even abusive.

After all, the man spent two months behind bars in 2010 after an incident of domestic violence.

At that moment, he entered her house in Las Vegas and found her sleeping on the sofa in the living room, dragged her to the ground by the hair and hit her in front of the little ones.

The oldest son, Koraun, managed to escape from the house and tell a security guard who then called the police.

However, during an interview with Katie Couric, according to the Washington Post, Floyd denied the claims.

Kick Did I kick, trample, and hit someone? No, that did not happen. I look at your face and say, "No, that didn't happen." Did I repress a woman who was high? Yes, I do. So, if they say it's domestic violence, you know what? I'm guilty. I am guilty of restraining someone, "he argued.

Ad

Rest in peace, Josie.



Post views:

0 0