Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s ex-girlfriend and mother of her three children Josie Harris were reportedly found dead.

The ex-girlfriend and mother of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s three children, Josie Harris, was reportedly found dead in her car Tuesday night outside her residence in Valencia, California. Harris was 40 years old.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department was notified at approximately 10 p.m. local time. When they got to Harris's house, he was found to be unresponsive. Police say foul play is not expected. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department he said to Athletic It is being treated as an active death investigation.

Harris and Mayweather dated between 1995 and 2010 and have three children together: sons Koraun, 20, and Zion, 18, and daughter 15, Jirah.

Things were not always good with Harris and the boxer. Harris had previously told USA Today in 2014 that Mayweather had abused her on six different occasions. In 2010, Mayweather allegedly broke into Harris' Las Vegas home in her sleep and threw her on the floor by the hair and proceeded to beat, kick and yell at her in front of her children. According to a police report, Koraun went out a back window and notified a security officer to call the police.

Mayweather was charged with domestic violence and ended up being sentenced to 90 days in jail. The former five-division world champion served 60 days of that sentence. Before his death, Harris was involved in a $ 20 million defamation lawsuit against Mayweather for comments he made in a 2015 interview in which he told Katie Couric that Harris was drugged when that incident occurred.

Harris was in the process of writing a book to help those who have been through domestic violence.

Mayweather has not commented on Harris' passing at this time of writing.