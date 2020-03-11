Flattening the coronavirus curve – The New York Times

Think of the capacity of the health care system as a subway car that can only hold so many people at a time. During rush hour, that capacity is not enough to handle demand, so people must wait on the platform for their turn to travel. Amazing work hours decrease peak hours and increase the likelihood of getting on the train and maybe even getting a seat. Avoiding a surge of coronavirus cases can ensure that anyone who needs care finds her in the hospital.

What kind of mitigation measures help transform the red curve into the blue curve?

Diseases spread when one person gives it to one or more people, who then give it to more people, and so on. How quickly this happens depends on many factors, including how contagious the disease is, how many people are vulnerable and how quickly they get sick.

The difference between seasonal flu and coronavirus is that many people have full or partial immunity to the flu virus because they have had it before or have been vaccinated against it. Many more people are vulnerable to the coronavirus, so it has many more opportunity targets to spread. Keeping people separated in time and space with measures of social distancing, self-isolation and real quarantine decreases transmission opportunities.

To take the example of the subway again, a full car, or a full subway platform, is a great place to spread the virus. But reducing the number of people on the train or platform, by asking people to work from home or stagger their work hours, allows people to stay more separated, which limits the spread of the virus. That is social distancing in action.

Mitigation efforts keep people more separated, making every transmission opportunity marginally less likely. This slows the spread. We should, and we will, remove the most vulnerable people from the population by keeping them completely separate. This is what the state of Washington is trying to do by limiting visitors to nursing homes. Think of this as an inverse quarantine.

What do you do every day in response to these unusual times?

Like most others, I am more aware of my environment and behavior. I try to use a sleeve or elbow to open the doors, and I wash my hands or use hand sanitizers after touching a surface that could be contaminated. And I made sure I had a good supply of my prescription and over-the-counter medications, in case there is a shortage after the closure of Chinese pharmaceutical providers. I am following the example of my public health officials here in Philadelphia, where there is only one case until Tuesday, and travel is not restricted. I am avoiding crowds and sick people. I will go out and continue to do so unless a quarantine is ordered or public places are closed.

I know there is a good chance that I will get the virus before a vaccine is available, but I also think it is very likely that I will do well. I am not in any high-risk group. But I care about the most vulnerable people and I want to do what I can to prevent the spread. I also care about people who lack the resources I have. What happens to self-employed workers, hourly workers and people in the concert economy when the business stops? What about homeless people who depend on charity and support services? It is these second-order effects that could be so devastating if this epidemic really takes off.