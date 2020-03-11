First public hearing for hybrid public option in Colorado draws continued opposition

The proposal to create a hybrid public insurance option in Colorado met with vehement opposition from hospital, insurance and business representatives Wednesday night, with more than 90 people signing up to testify on the bill.

%MINIFYHTML7ce2c86c919a5377731df619d9c750eb11% %MINIFYHTML7ce2c86c919a5377731df619d9c750eb12%

Although the sponsors of House Bill 1349 said they had been working with all stakeholders to make it more palatable, it was clear at the first public hearing of the bill in the House Health and Insurance Committee, With over 130 attendees, they had not been won. executives from hospitals and other industries.

Many of those who spoke after 7:30 p.m. he opposed the bill, though others shared stories of high medical costs and unaffordable care, urging lawmakers to vote in favor.

The bill would create another option for Colorado residents who purchase health insurance in the individual market through private insurance and is estimated to be available to approximately 8% of Colorado residents. Lawmakers say the bill is intended to create competition, particularly in rural counties that may have only one option for health insurance in the individual market, and to reduce health care costs. Sets Medicare reimbursement rates for hospitals for people in the plan, one of the most important points of contention for hospitals. But it also requires the participation of insurers and penalizes hospitals that refuse to participate in the plan.

Chris Gessner, president and CEO of UC Health, testified against the bill, saying the bill focuses on reducing costs but not on the quality of health care. He called it punitive and said the established hospital reimbursement rates were troubling.

"I think the bill is fundamentally flawed," Gessner told Up News Info.

Amanda Massey, executive director of the Colorado Health Plans Association, told committee members that while the industry is committed to making healthcare more affordable, the "Colorado Affordable Care Option,quot; is not the correct solution.

"The state government option would increase costs for carriers and our members, reduce vital consumer services, and risk destabilizing the market. And carriers (would) make tough decisions about how they can participate in the Colorado market, ”Massey said. "This is not a partnership, and we do not believe it is effective in achieving the goals in the accessibility conversation."

While most hospital representatives spoke similarly against the bill, Denver Health said it opposed it in its current form, but that it could see a change in position if the bill were revised to address some of the concerns, including transparency of rate setting and focus on affordability that is not just aimed at hospitals.

But proponents of the bill pointed to rising health care costs and the inability of many Coloradons to pay for basic care.

Dr. John Cawley of the Colorado Academy of Family Physicians asked for the bill's support as a primary care physician, saying that the state option "would be enormous for the people of Colorado."

Cawley shared the story of a 43-year-old patient, Mary, who lives with diabetes. She had restricted funds for healthcare costs, thus rationing her visits and treatment. Because he couldn't go to the doctor right away when he started noticing problems with his foot, he finally had to amputate both of his legs.

"(With) early primary care … we can lower the cost of medical care entirely," he said.

Adela Flores-Brennan, director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, told committee members that when the nonprofit commissioned a study on barriers to health care, they found that 39% of residents of Colorado surveyed delayed procedures and about a third avoided going to the doctor or skipped treatment for cost.

She said the group supports the bill because "it lowers premium costs for consumers; it creates higher value insurance as an option to consider and standardized benefits that include essential health benefits and pre-deductible services," among other reasons.

The committee was still giving testimony five hours after the hearing began. A vote is expected on Wednesday night.