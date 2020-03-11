Fire at northern metal recycling plant in Becker declared accidental – Up News Info

A fire that burned for days at a Minnesota recycling facility last month was accidental and may have been caused by a discarded battery, fire investigators said Wednesday.

An investigator with the state fire marshal's division found no evidence that the February 18 fire at Northern Metal Recycling in Becker was intentional. Law enforcement officials also found no indication in the fresh snow that anyone had attempted to scale the metal pile that was 60 feet (18 meters) high. The fire started 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) in a pile of crushed cars, appliances, and scrap metal.

The workers told investigators that while batteries are supposed to be removed from vehicles before being received in the yard, some occasionally leak.

More than 100 fire departments responded to the fire, which sent out a thick column of black smoke. City residents some 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Minneapolis were not asked to evacuate.

Northern Metal moved its crushing operation from Minneapolis to Becker last year after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered its closure due to high levels of air pollution and inaccurately reported pollution.

