Faugheen bets for more glory of the Festival | Racing news

There will be no more popular winner at this year's Cheltenham Festival than Faugheen if he achieves gold in the Cotswolds for the third time in the pursuit of Marsh's novices on Thursday.

It has been six years since the superstar trained by Willie Mullins delighted the favorite sponsors at Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle, and 12 months later drove home a one-two-three for the Irish champion coach at Champion Hurdle.

There have been some bumps in the road during the interim period. In fact, it seemed that a glorious career could have come to an end after he was arrested with a heart problem in Aintree last spring.

But Mullins' decision to not only bring his 12-year-old son back this season, but also send him over the fence, has been inspired, with Faugheen going back the years with a hat-trick of victories, including emotional success at Leopardstown on last month.

As expected, the connections took time to decide whether returning to Prestbury Park was the right thing in this last stage of Faugheen's career, but Mullins can't see any reason not to let him take the risk.

He said: "He has been in great shape since Christmas, doing everything right.

"He has earned his return ticket to the Festival by winning two Grade One races along the way in his last two races."

"He has been training well and has done everything we asked for at home, so we have declared it and we hope he will run well again."

Mullins also saddles Melon, Bapaume and Tornado Flyer in a race that has already won a record four times, with Sir Des Champs (2012), Vautour (2015), Black Hercules (2016) and Yorkhill (2017) all in gold.

Melon is ready to have the fourth time of luck at the Festival, since he previously finished second in the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices and in the last two races of the Obstacle of the Champion.

"He has shown us that he needs two and a half miles. He is in good shape at the Festival and if he has a clear round of jumps, I think he will approach," Mullins added.

The home team is headed by Itchy Feet of Olly Murphy, who has impressed in winning each of his two fence starts, including the Scilly Isles Grade Novice Hunt at Sandown last month.

Murphy said: "I have been delighted with the preparation of Itchy Feet. The terrain will not be a problem for him if it is smooth and I think it has been slightly overlooked after his victory at Sandown."

"I am not really sure why, since the shape of his victory was impressive; despite having made a mistake in the penultimate, he kept running hard."

"It's very exciting to have my first Grade One winner being a live player for a Grade One at the Festival.

"I really think this race will adapt and, although there are some interesting horses there, it wouldn't change our boy."

The reserve tank trained by Colin Tizzard won obstacles of grade one beginners in Aintree and Punchestown last spring, but so far it has failed to translate that level into larger obstacles.

The six-year-old boy won the chase of the novices of Rising Stars in Wincanton in his penultimate start, but he was a favorite defeated in another Grade Two in Newbury at the end of November and has not been seen in competitive action since then.

Joe Tizzard, his father's assistant, said: "He is a difficult horse during the winter and wants a spring ground. This race might come soon enough for him and we would have loved to have a preparation for him, but the terrain was bad.

"He is a double winner of Grade One in Aintree and Punchestown and is a very good horse in his day."

Other contestants include Mr. Fisher of Nicky Henderson and Mercurial Samcro of Gordon Elliott's yard.

The latter underwent a wind operation since Faugheen put him in place in Limerick during the Christmas period and offers a second victory at the Festival after his triumph at the Ballymore 2018.