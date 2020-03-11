Fashion Week assistant speaks after coronavirus diagnosis

A Fashion Week attendee is speaking after being diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

As health problems continue to spread throughout much of the world, society Nga Nguyen You have decided to share your personal health journey.

After being invited to the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week and the Saint Laurent show to Paris Fashion Week, Nga went to the doctor's office for a routine visit when she coughed. The 27-year-old woman was examined for Coronovirus and the next day was told she was positive.

"I was really confused at first," she told the New York Times. "Do you think how and when did it happen?"

Nga continued: "People said I flew home, that I already knew when I was at the shows, none of which is true, that I am spoiled, that because I showed my cleavage in a picture, that's why the virus attracted me." , it's time for greedy fashion people to stop and think. "