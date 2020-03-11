Fashion Week assistant speaks after coronavirus diagnosis

Dave Benett / Getty Images for Fashion For Relief
A Fashion Week attendee is speaking after being diagnosed with the Coronavirus.
As health problems continue to spread throughout much of the world, society Nga Nguyen You have decided to share your personal health journey.
After being invited to the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week and the Saint Laurent show to Paris Fashion Week, Nga went to the doctor's office for a routine visit when she coughed. The 27-year-old woman was examined for Coronovirus and the next day was told she was positive.
"I was really confused at first," she told the New York Times. "Do you think how and when did it happen?"
Nga continued: "People said I flew home, that I already knew when I was at the shows, none of which is true, that I am spoiled, that because I showed my cleavage in a picture, that's why the virus attracted me." , it's time for greedy fashion people to stop and think. "
Nga has been treated at a hospital in Europe and hopes that her next tests on Monday will reveal that she has no virus.
Until then, Nga is trying to recover without distraction on social media. She deleted her account due to "messages threatening me and my family."
However, once it improves, Nga hopes to become active online again. "Once she returns to normal life after recovery, I will bring her back," he said.
Like many fans of pop culture, the Coronavirus has had a major impact on Hollywood and the entertainment industry.
This week alone, major music festivals, including Coachella and Stagecoach, have been postponed. Also, many talk shows include The view, The Wendy Williams show, TODAY Y LIVE with Kelly and Ryan I have decided not to have a study audience as a precaution.
As for the Met 2020 Gala coming this May, no changes have been announced so far.