Fans beg Joe Giudice to pay attention to the authorities while taking videos in Italy during the quarantine

Joe Giudice is fed up with the fear that officials are causing around the Coronavirus. The former inmate took Instagram to close the quarantine to which Italy has been subject.

Joe has just left the ICE detention center and has apparently been living his best life in the European country. In addition to meeting friends and family while waiting for a decision to see if he could return to the United States, Juicy Joe enjoyed a recent vacation in Cuba.

Now that all of Italy has been quarantined, Giudice turned to Instagram to give a message that Viagra is killing more people than this virus.

‘Literally nobody comes out of this stupid coronavirus. It is, like, ridiculous. People are so scared, amazing. Grow a set of balls. Jesus, this is ridiculous. "

He showed how empty the streets were during his video.

Then, fans asked the Real Housewives of New Jersey star to listen to the officials who put the quarantine in place.

‘How ridiculous is the fear of people! People are scared and should be! Fortunately, sensible people are following guidelines and advice!

"I'm sorry, Joe, but you really need to treat this virus with respect …" added another.

One said: "You wouldn't say that if you catch him!" I live in Italy … in the red zone … it's the best! "

This person saw both sides: ‘now also spreads like a forest fire in the United Kingdom. Stay safe, although I think a lot of fear is happening. "

While a follower took the safe route: "It's not about being afraid … just contain this virus and prevent the spread." A vicious circle indeed. It is better to hear the blockade and end it sooner than later! "

Then, Joe explained that he is listening to the authorities just by going to work and picking up some things for the elderly who were not prepared.

