FAA terrain operator who conducted flights for professional sports teams – Up News Info

DALLAS – Federal officials have grounded a charter operator carrying professional baseball and hockey equipment, saying the company and its drivers were not licensed for the type of commercial business they operated.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it issued an emergency order revoking the operation certificate of Paradigm Air Operators Inc.

The FAA said Paradigm conducted at least 34 unauthorized flights between June 2013 and March 2018 for clients, including the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cleveland Indians, and the Oakland Athletics baseball teams, as well as the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs hockey teams

Paradigm did not immediately comment after being contacted for a response.

The FAA has different standards for private aircraft carriers and those that advertise or promote their services to the public. Private operators can generally work for one or a few selected clients, while the second group, the so-called common carriers, face stricter regulations because they can apply for business.

The FAA said the Dallas-based Paradigm Air pilots had not completed the training and flight proficiency checks required for common transport flights. The company also lacked people in key jobs: It had no maintenance director, no chief pilot, and no chief inspector, the agency said.

The FAA said Paradigm paid a consultant to enter into long-term contracts with various teams and that it was paid by a charter agent for some of the flights. On at least 11 occasions, the FAA said, Paradigm claimed the trips were demonstration flights for potential airplane buyers when the true purpose was to earn money.